Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
This report studies the Global Building Acoustic Panel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Building Acoustic Panel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
STAR-USG
Beijing New Building Material
Armstrong
Saint-Gobain
Knauf Insulation
Burgeree
USG BORAL
Beiyang
Forgreener Acoustic
Leeyin Acoustic Panel
Shengyuan
Same Acoustic panel Material
Hebei Bo Run-de
G&S Acoustics
Abstracta
Vicoustic
Sound Seal
Topakustik
Kirei
Texaa
Perforpan
Forster
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Acoustic Membranes
Resonators Panel
Porous Material Panel
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Other
Table of Contents
Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Research Report 2018
1 Building Acoustic Panel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Acoustic Panel
1.2 Building Acoustic Panel Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Acoustic Membranes
1.2.3 Resonators Panel
Porous Material Panel
1.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Building Acoustic Panel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Commercial Buildings
1.3.4 Industrial Buildings
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Building Acoustic Panel (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Building Acoustic Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Building Acoustic Panel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Building Acoustic Panel Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Building Acoustic Panel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
5 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Price by Type (2013-2018)
5.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
6 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Building Acoustic Panel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 STAR-USG
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 STAR-USG Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Beijing New Building Material
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Beijing New Building Material Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Armstrong
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Armstrong Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Saint-Gobain
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Saint-Gobain Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Knauf Insulation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Knauf Insulation Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Burgeree
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Burgeree Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 USG BORAL
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 USG BORAL Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Beiyang
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Beiyang Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Forgreener Acoustic
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Forgreener Acoustic Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Leeyin Acoustic Panel
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Leeyin Acoustic Panel Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Shengyuan
7.12 Same Acoustic panel Material
7.13 Hebei Bo Run-de
7.14 G&S Acoustics
7.15 Abstracta
7.16 Vicoustic
7.17 Sound Seal
7.18 Topakustik
7.19 Kirei
7.20 Texaa
7.21 Perforpan
7.22 Forster
8 Building Acoustic Panel Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Building Acoustic Panel Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.2.1 Raw Materials
8.2.2 Labor Cost
8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Acoustic Panel
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1 Building Acoustic Panel Industrial Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Building Acoustic Panel Major Manufacturers in 2017
9.4 Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
10.2 Market Positioning
10.2.1 Pricing Strategy
10.2.2 Brand Strategy
10.2.3 Target Client
10.3 Distributors/Traders List
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
11.1 Technology Progress/Risk
11.1.1 Substitutes Threat
11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
12 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)
12.2.1 North America Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.2 Europe Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.3 China Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.4 Japan Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.5 Southeast Asia Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.6 India Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)
12.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
