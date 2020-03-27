Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

This report studies the Global Building Acoustic Panel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Building Acoustic Panel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

STAR-USG

Beijing New Building Material

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Burgeree

USG BORAL

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustic

Leeyin Acoustic Panel

Shengyuan

Same Acoustic panel Material

Hebei Bo Run-de

G&S Acoustics

Abstracta

Vicoustic

Sound Seal

Topakustik

Kirei

Texaa

Perforpan

Forster

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Acoustic Membranes

Resonators Panel

Porous Material Panel

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Other

Table of Contents

Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Research Report 2018

1 Building Acoustic Panel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Acoustic Panel

1.2 Building Acoustic Panel Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Acoustic Membranes

1.2.3 Resonators Panel

Porous Material Panel

1.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Building Acoustic Panel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Building Acoustic Panel (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Building Acoustic Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Building Acoustic Panel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Acoustic Panel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Building Acoustic Panel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Building Acoustic Panel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 STAR-USG

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 STAR-USG Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Beijing New Building Material

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Beijing New Building Material Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Armstrong

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Armstrong Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Saint-Gobain

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Saint-Gobain Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Knauf Insulation

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Knauf Insulation Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Burgeree

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Burgeree Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 USG BORAL

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 USG BORAL Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Beiyang

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Beiyang Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Forgreener Acoustic

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Forgreener Acoustic Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Leeyin Acoustic Panel

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Building Acoustic Panel Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Leeyin Acoustic Panel Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Shengyuan

7.12 Same Acoustic panel Material

7.13 Hebei Bo Run-de

7.14 G&S Acoustics

7.15 Abstracta

7.16 Vicoustic

7.17 Sound Seal

7.18 Topakustik

7.19 Kirei

7.20 Texaa

7.21 Perforpan

7.22 Forster

8 Building Acoustic Panel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Building Acoustic Panel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Acoustic Panel

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Building Acoustic Panel Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Building Acoustic Panel Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Building Acoustic Panel Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Building Acoustic Panel Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Building Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Building Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

