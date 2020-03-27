Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
This report studies the Global Chrome Oxide Pigments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chrome Oxide Pigments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Aktyubinsk
Elementis
Midural Group
Vishnu
Soda Sanayii
Lanxess
Hunter Chemical
Sun Chemical
Huntsman (Venator)
Chongqing Minfeng Chemical
Sichuan Yinhe Chemical
Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical
BlueStar Yima Chrome Chemical Materials
Hebei Chromate Chemical
Luoyang Zhengjie
Jirong Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Clean Medium Shade
Dark Shade
Clean Light Shade
Clean Yellow Shade
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Coatings and Plastics
Architectural Applications
Military and Camouflage
Other
Table of Contents
Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Research Report 2018
1 Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chrome Oxide Pigments
1.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Clean Medium Shade
1.2.3 Dark Shade
1.2.5 Clean Light Shade
1.2.6 Clean Yellow Shade
Other
1.3 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Segment by Application
1.3.1 Chrome Oxide Pigments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Coatings and Plastics
1.3.3 Architectural Applications
1.3.4 Military and Camouflage
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Chrome Oxide Pigments (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Chrome Oxide Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
5 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.3 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Price by Type (2013-2018)
5.4 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
6 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Aktyubinsk
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Aktyubinsk Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Elementis
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Elementis Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Midural Group
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Midural Group Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Vishnu
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Vishnu Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Soda Sanayii
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Soda Sanayii Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Lanxess
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Lanxess Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Hunter Chemical
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Hunter Chemical Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Sun Chemical
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Sun Chemical Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Huntsman (Venator)
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Huntsman (Venator) Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Chongqing Minfeng Chemical
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Chrome Oxide Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Chongqing Minfeng Chemical Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Sichuan Yinhe Chemical
7.12 Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical
7.13 BlueStar Yima Chrome Chemical Materials
7.14 Hebei Chromate Chemical
7.15 Luoyang Zhengjie
7.16 Jirong Chemical
8 Chrome Oxide Pigments Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Chrome Oxide Pigments Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.2.1 Raw Materials
8.2.2 Labor Cost
8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chrome Oxide Pigments
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1 Chrome Oxide Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Chrome Oxide Pigments Major Manufacturers in 2017
9.4 Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
10.2 Market Positioning
10.2.1 Pricing Strategy
10.2.2 Brand Strategy
10.2.3 Target Client
10.3 Distributors/Traders List
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
11.1 Technology Progress/Risk
11.1.1 Substitutes Threat
11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
12 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.1 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.3 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)
12.2.1 North America Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.2 Europe Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.3 China Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.4 Japan Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.5 Southeast Asia Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.6 India Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.3 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)
12.4 Global Chrome Oxide Pigments Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
