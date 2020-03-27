Global Subscriber Data Management Market is Projected to Grow at a Highest CAGR of 18.3% with Top Key Players, Latest Trend, Share, Size, Application and Forecast to 2024

Subscriber Data Management is the most crucial function in telecommunication networks. Increasing number of technologies and evolution of 5G has created demand to manage subscriber’s data in order to ensure an operator’s business profitability.

The Global Subscriber Data Management Market accounted for USD 2.02 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

The global subscriber data management market is segmented on the basis of solution into policy management, subscriber data federation, identity management, and user data repository.

On the basis of network type, the global subscriber data management market is segmented into mobile networks, and fixed networks.

On the basis of organization type, the global subscriber data management market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of deployment type, the global subscriber data management market is segmented into on-premises, and cloud.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Need to reduce OPEX and enable cross network consolidation

Increasing subscriber demand for LTE and VoLTE

Deployment of internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS)

Movement of TELCOS towards NFV

Complexity in design

Lack of trust and privacy issues

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global subscriber data management market are Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, Oracle, Amdocs Inc., Cisco, Computaris, Openwave Mobility, Inc., Procera Networks, Redknee Inc., ZTE Corporation, and others.

