Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market 2019- Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

In 2017, the global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corp.

Sony Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Linden Labs

Electronic Arts

Facebook/ Oculus

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Google Inc.

HTC Corporation

Virtuix

Leap Motion Inc

Telsa Studios

Qualcomm Inc

VirZoom Inc

Lucid VR

ZEISS International

Razer

FOVE

Oculus VR

Activision Blizzard

Disney

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

GoPro

NVIDIA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Gaming Console

Desktop

Smartphone

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Gaming Console

1.5.3 Desktop

1.5.4 Smartphone

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size

2.2 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corp.

12.1.1 Microsoft Corp. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Corp. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Corp. Recent Development

12.2 Sony Corp.

12.2.1 Sony Corp. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.2.4 Sony Corp. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Sony Corp. Recent Development

12.3 Nintendo Co. Ltd

12.3.1 Nintendo Co. Ltd Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.3.4 Nintendo Co. Ltd Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Nintendo Co. Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Linden Labs

12.4.1 Linden Labs Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.4.4 Linden Labs Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Linden Labs Recent Development

12.5 Electronic Arts

12.5.1 Electronic Arts Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.5.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development

12.6 Facebook/ Oculus

12.6.1 Facebook/ Oculus Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.6.4 Facebook/ Oculus Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Facebook/ Oculus Recent Development

12.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.7.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Google Inc.

12.8.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.8.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.9 HTC Corporation

12.9.1 HTC Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.9.4 HTC Corporation Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 HTC Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Virtuix

12.10.1 Virtuix Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction

12.10.4 Virtuix Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Virtuix Recent Development

12.11 Leap Motion Inc

12.12 Telsa Studios

12.13 Qualcomm Inc

12.14 VirZoom Inc

12.15 Lucid VR

12.16 ZEISS International

12.17 Razer

12.18 FOVE

12.19 Oculus VR

12.20 Activision Blizzard

12.21 Disney

12.22 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

12.23 GoPro

12.24 NVIDIA

Continued…..