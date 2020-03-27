INDIAN WHISKIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

Indian Whiskies Market 2018

Whisky or whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. Most distilled spirits that are labelled as “whisky” in India are a form of Indian-made foreign liquor, commonly blends based on neutral spirits that are distilled from fermented molasses with only a small portion consisting of traditional malt whisky, usually about 10 to 12 percent. Outside India, such a drink would more likely be labelled a rum.

In 2017, the global Indian Whiskies market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Indian Whiskies market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Indian Whiskies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Indian Whiskies in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Indian Whiskies market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Indian Whiskies include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Indian Whiskies include

Officer’s Choice

McDowell’s No.1

Royal Stag

Bagplper

Old Tavern

Imperial Blue

Original Choice

Haywards Fine

8PM

Director’s Special

Blenders Pride

Market Size Split by Type

Malt Whisky

Grain Whiskey

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket & Malls

Brandstore

E-commerce

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Indian Whiskies Manufacturers

Indian Whiskies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Indian Whiskies Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

