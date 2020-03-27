INDIAN WHISKIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Indian Whiskies Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Indian Whiskies Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Whisky or whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. Most distilled spirits that are labelled as “whisky” in India are a form of Indian-made foreign liquor, commonly blends based on neutral spirits that are distilled from fermented molasses with only a small portion consisting of traditional malt whisky, usually about 10 to 12 percent. Outside India, such a drink would more likely be labelled a rum.
In 2017, the global Indian Whiskies market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Indian Whiskies market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Indian Whiskies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Indian Whiskies in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Indian Whiskies market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Indian Whiskies include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Indian Whiskies include
Officer’s Choice
McDowell’s No.1
Royal Stag
Bagplper
Old Tavern
Imperial Blue
Original Choice
Haywards Fine
8PM
Director’s Special
Blenders Pride
Market Size Split by Type
Malt Whisky
Grain Whiskey
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket & Malls
Brandstore
E-commerce
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Indian Whiskies Manufacturers
Indian Whiskies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Indian Whiskies Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
