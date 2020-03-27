Innovative Change : Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022

“Summary

Global water supply and irrigation systems market is currently in a very crucial phase of development. There is due to mounting pressure to enhance water supply, improve quality of the water and irrigation systems as it is one of the crucial aspect of economic growth across all countries. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing investments, rapid urbanization, rising population, improving technology and growth in agricultural industry is driving the demand of water supply and irrigation systems market.

The water supply and irrigation systems market reached a value of REDACTED in 2017 and is expected togrow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The water supply and irrigation systems market is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, Sabesp, American Water Works and United Utilities Group PLC.

Agriculture accounted for the largest share of the water supply and irrigation systems market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from agriculture, which is forecasted to grow ata CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, high disposable income, technological developments and high demand for water from the agriculture industry

Asia-Pacific is the largest water supply and irrigation systems market, accounting for REDACTED of the globalmarket. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the water supply and irrigation systems market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by the Middle East which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the water supply and irrigation systems market. India and Brazil are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED,respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in poor water treatment infrastructure, and low budget allocations for water treatment in developing countries.”

Report Scope

This research report categorizes the water supply and irrigation systems market by type include agriculture, industrial and domestic consumption.

Report Includes

– 98 data tables

– Country specific data and analysis for USA, China, Spain, Italy, France, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, UK and Australia

– Discussion of where the state-of-the-art is in the water supply and irrigation systems market and forecast of the future commercial potential for the key market segments

– Insight into the Government Initiatives, Regulatory Bodies and Major Associations representing water supply and irrigation system industry

– Description of membrane filtration technology and its usage in water treatment plants to reduce energy consumption and increase plant efficiency

– Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, Sabesp Corp, American Water Works Company Inc, and United Utilities Group PLC.”

