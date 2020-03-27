Medical Gases & Equipment Market Industry Growth, Size-Share, End-User, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
This medical gases and equipment market research report gives the knowledge of all the above factors with a transparent, wide-ranging and supreme quality market studies. And to achieve the same, every major topic of the market research analysis that range from market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been taken into consideration. Moreover, this medical gases and equipment report has been framed with the meticulous efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.
Major countries covered in this report are
U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others
Targeted Audience:
- Hospitals,
- Home healthcare,
- Pharmaceutical
- Biotechnology companies,
- Academic and research institutions
- Emergency service providers
Top Competitors/Players:
- Air Liquide, Linde Group,
- Airgas Inc.,
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,
- Praxair, Inc.,
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.),
- Atlas Copco AB,
- GCE Holding AB,
- SOL SPA,
- Medical Gas Solutions,
- Allied Healthcare,
- Ohio Medical,
- Powerex, Inc.,
- Amico Group,
- Gentec Corporation
- BeaconMedaes & More
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2017, the FDA published new guidance for industry draft document. It is intended to help manufacturers of medical gases with detailed recommendations on how to introduce and implement GMP regulations.
Market Segmentation:
Based on product,
- Medical gases
- Pure medical gases by type,
- Pure medical gases by form and
- Medical gas mixtures
- Medical gas equipment
- Accessories,
- Cryogenic products (freezers),
- Oxygen concentrators
- Gas delivery systems
Based on application,
- Therapeutic applications,
- Respiratory diseases,
- Cardiovascular diseases,
- Anaesthesia,
- Cryosurgery
- Other therapeutic applications
- Pharmaceutical manufacturing & research,
- Drug discovery,
- Pharmaceutical manufacturing,
- Process development
- Quality control
- Diagnostic applications
- Medical imaging
- General laboratory
- Other applications.
Based on geography,
- North america & south america,
- Europe,
- Asia-pacific
- Middle east & Africa.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases
- High prevalence of tobacco use and rising pollution levels leading to increasing incidences of respiratory diseases
- Rapidly increasing aging population
- Declining federal reimbursements for respiratory therapies
Competitive Analysis:
The Medical Gases & Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical gases & equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Research Methodology:
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
Customization of the Report
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Objective of the Report
- To identify key players operating in the medical gases and equipment market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.
- To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the medical gases and equipment market and submarkets.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
