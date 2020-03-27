Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2026

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Industry 2019

Description:-

The Net-Zero Energy Buildings market is anticipated to reach over USD 96,008 million by 2026. In 2017, the commercial net-zero energy buildings segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Several stringent energy consumption regulations passed by governments worldwide have boosted the adoption of net-zero energy buildings. Growing concerns regarding environment, depleting fuel resources, and increasing need to reduce energy consumption further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing acceptance and reducing operation costs would boost market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the market growth.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695590-net-zero-energy-buildings-market-by-type-residential

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The demand for Net-Zero Energy Buildings has increased over the years owing to increasing energy concerns, and environment consciousness across the globe. The exponential growth in the prices of traditional fuel owing to the depleting fossil fuel reserves has encouraged consumers to switch to renewable sources for operations in net-zero energy buildings. Limited awareness among consumers has limited the adoption of these buildings in the past. However, with significant government initiatives and substantial investments, the development of net-zero energy buildings has accelerated significantly.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers, and rising environmental concerns drive the market growth in the region. The governments in the region are collaborating with engineers and architects to promote the adoption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings. Public structures and universities are adopting net-zero energy buildings owing to stringent government regulations, and the need to reduce operation costs. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in net-zero energy building markets of the North American region.

The different types of net-zero energy buildings include residential, and commercial. In 2017, the commercial segment accounted for the highest market share. The awareness regarding green buildings, and reduction in operation costs encourage the commercial sector to invest in non-zero energy buildings. Commercial structures such as manufacturing plants, offices, and institutes are adopting net-zero energy buildings to reduce emissions and energy use. The residential sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, General Electric, Johnson Controls International plc, SunPower Corporation, Altura Associates, Inc., Sage Electrochromics, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric, Kingspan Group plc, and Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695590-net-zero-energy-buildings-market-by-type-residential

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Insights

3.1. Net-Zero Energy Buildings – Industry snapshot

3.2. Net-Zero Energy Buildings – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Net-Zero Energy Buildings – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Net-Zero Energy Buildings Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Residential

4.3. Commercial Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Equipment

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. HVAC Systems

5.3. Lighting

5.4. Walls and Roofs

5.5. Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695590

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.