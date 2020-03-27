Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Industry Status Growing with a CAGR of 20.82 % During 2019-2024

The global Next Generation Sequencing market is expected to grow USD 18.63 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.82%.

Leading Next Generation Sequencing Market Players are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gatc Biotech AG, Genomatix GmbH, Illumina, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Partek, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Next Generation Sequencing Market report is split by various segments as:

By Product

Consumables

Platforms

Services Sequencing Services Data Management Services



By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

By End User

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

The report on global Next Generation Sequencing market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

Objectives of Continuous Next Generation Sequencing Market Report

To provide overview of the global Continuous Next Generation Sequencing market

To analyze and forecast the global Continuous Next Generation Sequencing market on the basis of components, application, size and technology

To provide market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Continuous Next Generation Sequencing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

