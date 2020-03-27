Pastry Margarine Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook of Pastry Margarine

Margarine is an imitation form of butter spread which is used for baking, flavoring, and cooking purposes. Unlike butter which is made from the butterfat of milk, margarine is mainly made from refined vegetable oil and water which also contains traces of milk. Margarine resembles butter due to the presence of constituents such as water-in-fat emulsion wherein the water droplets are dispersed in a uniform manner throughout the fat phase giving a stable crystalline form. The versatile nature of margarine makes it an effective component of the food industry particularly as an ingredient for the preparation of food products, such as cookies, pastries, and doughnuts. Pastry margarine is mainly used for the production of laminated doughs such as Danish dough, puff pastry dough, and croissant dough. Over the years there has been a significant rise in people suffering from heart diseases. Pastry margarines due to the absence of saturated fat helps consumers to win over the battle of increased heart risks without comprising with the taste of the products. These factors have been attributed for causing an increasing demand for pastry margarine over the forecast period.

Unique Flavours and Use as Butter Alternatives Spurring Demand for Pastry Margarine:

Pastry margarine is a low-cost alternative for butter which is the major driving factor causing a positive impact for the pastry margarine market. The low price of pastry margarine has led to an increase in its application in the food industry wherein butter was the only option. Butter is a natural product sourced from animal milk having a high production cost and is expected to experience a further increase over the forecast period. Pastry margarine, on the other hand, has a lower production cost and is easy to use making it as a preference for the chefs in the bakery sector. Pastry margarine comes in ready-to-use individual wrapped sheets. The ability of pastry margarine to be used as a roll-in fat makes the process of producing laminated bakery dough easy and quick. Over the years the demand for pastry margarine having non-greasy surface property has witnessed a significant increase.

The reason being that the non-greasy pastry margarine is easy to work with both by hand and extrusion process. Moreover, the plastic nature of pasty margarine provides it with the ability to fold without breaking thus, making it successful for avoiding insufficient lift and flaky structure in the pastries. With the ongoing trend of a healthy lifestyle, consumers have become more health conscious thus, causing an increasing demand for food products with low-fat content but a high nutrient profile. This has created an opportunity for the pastry margarine manufacturers to develop a product without the presence of trans fatty acids, hydrogenated fats, and lecithin. In the recent years, much of the world population has trended towards plant-based eating and this global shift is expected to persist providing this trend with a very strong impact. Pastry margarine is majorly produced using a blend of vegetable fats and oils thus, making it suitable for the vegan population. These factors are expected to cause an increase in the demand for pastry margarine over the forecast period.

Global Pastry Margarine Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the global pastry margarine market has been segmented as-

Hard Pastry Margarine

Medium Pastry Margarine

On the basis of product type, the global pastry margarine has been segmented as-

Spreadable

Sheets

Square Ready Bits

Others

On the basis of fat content, the global pastry margarine has been segmented as-

Regular Pastry Margarine

Low-fat Pastry Margarine

On the basis of application, the global pastry margarine has been segmented as-

Cookies

Pastries

Fillings

Puffs

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global pastry margarine has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-Retail

Global Pastry Margarine Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global pastry margarine market identified across the value chain include Bunge, Conagra Brands, Inc., NMGK Group, Unilever, Peerless Holdings Pty Ltd, Niche Trading, Grüninger AG, Palsgaard A/S, Mewah Group, and Nutriswiss AG among other pastry margarine manufacturers.

