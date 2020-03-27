Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 to 2021

Peripheral intravenous catheters are medical devices used to infuse fluids and medication directly into the veins of a human body or draw blood samples for testing purpose. Peripheral intravenous catheters are inserted into the patient’s body using a needle which can be removed once the catheter is in place. Thereafter, a peripheral intravenous catheter can be attached to the patient skin by using medical adhesive tape.

This report covers the global peripheral intravenous catheter market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global peripheral intravenous catheter market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global peripheral intravenous catheter market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing the number of diseases and infection among people, enhancement in peripheral IV catheter technology and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure. Complications arising from peripheral intravenous catheter application including blood exposure and needlestick injuries, and the high cost of advanced peripheral IV catheter in emerging regions such as APEJ and MEA are expected to hamper the growth of the peripheral intravenous catheter market.

By product, revenue from the integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheter segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

By product, short peripheral intravenous catheter segment is expected to dominate the global peripheral intravenous catheter market, accounting for the maximum share of the overall market by 2021. Short peripheral segment revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2015–2021).

By technology, the safety peripheral intravenous catheter segment is estimated to dominate the peripheral intravenous catheter market, accounting for a maximum share of the overall market by 2015 end. Revenue from safety peripheral segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, peripheral intravenous catheter market is segmented into the short peripheral intravenous catheter and integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheter. Short peripheral intravenous catheter segment is further sub-segmented into ported peripheral IV catheter and non-ported peripheral IV catheter. By end-users, the peripheral intravenous catheter is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, home use, and others.

In terms of value, North America dominated the market with over 45% market share in 2014, followed by Europe. Peripheral intravenous catheter market in Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The peripheral intravenous catheter market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Non-ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Integrated/closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

By Technology:

Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

By End Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Use

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA GCC Nations South Africa Rest of MEA



