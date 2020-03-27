Power Semiconductor Switches Market Growth and Regional Forecast 2024 – Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Sanken, Nexperia and Others

According to this study, over the next five years the Power Semiconductor Switches market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7330 million by 2024, from US$ 5360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Semiconductor Switches business.

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc. Of the major suppliers of power semiconductor switches, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2016. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.54% of the Global power semiconductor switches sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.37% including ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Sanken, Nexperia, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microsemi, Semikron Inc, IXYS and ABB Ltd..

In this study, the market for power semiconductor switches divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.71%. In the Americas, total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.81 %. The market in China power semiconductor switches accounted for 42.40%, in Japan 10.03%, and in the Rest of Asia 22.05%.

The world’s largest application of power semiconductor switches is in the automotive sector, accounted for 27.79%, followed by Industrial & Power with 23.49%, consumer electronics with 22.30% and Computing & Communications with 21.04%.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Semiconductor Switches market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Power Semiconductor Switches value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Power MOSFETs

IGBTs

Bipolar Power Transistors

Thyristors

Segmentation by application:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Semiconductor Switches consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Semiconductor Switches market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Semiconductor Switches manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Semiconductor Switches with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Semiconductor Switches submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

