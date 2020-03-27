Pressure Sensors Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Pressure Sensors Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Pressure Sensors market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pressure Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressure Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Amphenol

NXP+ Freescale

Infineon

DENSO

Sensata Technologies

TE Connectivity

OMRON

STMicroelectronics

Honeywell

Siemens

Continental AG

Panasonic Corporation

Emerson Process Management

ABB Limited

Yokogawa Electric

Keyence

KELLER AG für Druckmesstechnik

Balluff

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

Capacitive Pressure Sensors Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical Application

Industrial Application

Consumer Electronics

Military & Defense

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Pressure Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pressure Sensors

1.2 Pressure Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

1.2.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensors

1.3 Pressure Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pressure Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical Application

1.3.4 Industrial Application

1.3.5 Consumer Electronics

1.3.6 Military & Defense

1.3 Global Pressure Sensors Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Pressure Sensors Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Pressure Sensors Market Size

1.4.1 Global Pressure Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Pressure Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pressure Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pressure Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pressure Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pressure Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pressure Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pressure Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pressure Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pressure Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pressure Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pressure Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pressure Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Pressure Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pressure Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Pressure Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pressure Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pressure Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pressure Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pressure Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Pressure Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Pressure Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Pressure Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Pressure Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Pressure Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Pressure Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pressure Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Pressure Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Pressure Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Pressure Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Pressure Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Pressure Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Pressure Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pressure Sensors Business

7.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Amphenol

7.2.1 Amphenol Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Amphenol Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NXP+ Freescale

7.3.1 NXP+ Freescale Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NXP+ Freescale Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Infineon

7.4.1 Infineon Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Infineon Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DENSO

7.5.1 DENSO Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DENSO Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sensata Technologies

7.6.1 Sensata Technologies Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sensata Technologies Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 TE Connectivity

7.7.1 TE Connectivity Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 TE Connectivity Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 OMRON

7.8.1 OMRON Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 OMRON Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 STMicroelectronics

7.9.1 STMicroelectronics Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 STMicroelectronics Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Honeywell

7.10.1 Honeywell Pressure Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Pressure Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Honeywell Pressure Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Siemens

7.12 Continental AG

7.13 Panasonic Corporation

7.14 Emerson Process Management

7.15 ABB Limited

7.16 Yokogawa Electric

7.17 Keyence

7.18 KELLER AG für Druckmesstechnik

7.19 Balluff

7.20 WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE

8 Pressure Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pressure Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pressure Sensors

8.4 Pressure Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

