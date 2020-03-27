UK 3D Rendering Services Market is Expected to Reach $6,998 Million by 2025

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, UK 3D rendering services market by type, end user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the UK 3D rendering services market was valued at $955 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $6,998 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the 3D walkthrough and animation segment dominated the market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Also, the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its rise in demand among the architects and designers to present their plan in front of clients as 3D rendering and animated walkthroughs are able to create a very realistic experience.

Based on end user, the UK 3D rendering services market was led by real estate companies in 2016, owing to significant growth in investment in real estate sectors, which drives the adoption of latest tools and technologies to provide realistic visualization to their customers. However, the designers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Redhound Studios Ltd., F10 Studios Ltd., Blackpoint Design, Jarvis Design, David Hier Render Studio, VisEngine Digital Solutions, XS CAD Limited, 3D Power, Archi-Vista, and Atelier York.

