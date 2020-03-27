Wiper Blade Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Wiper Blade is a device used to keep the window clean, moving back and forth across the windshield countless times as they sweep the water away. A Wiper Blade mainly consists of a pivot socket, two end ferrules, a spring steel sheet and a rubber strip. The spring sheet steel in Wiper Blade dispersive pressure to the whole and make all parts of the Wiper Blade bear averaged force, removing the rain mark and scratch on the windscreen. The Wiper Blade can last longer, coupled with uniform force, anti-sun, simple structure and lighter weight features.

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of wiper blade industry. USA and Europe are the major market of wiper blade. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of wiper blade. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the wiper blade industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for wiper blade is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Bosch, Valeo, Federal-Mogu, Denso and Trico. These five companies occupied about 77.59% market share in the wiper blade market in 2017.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for wiper blade. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, wiper blade market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, wiper blade manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of wiper blade.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wiper Blade market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3530 million by 2024, from US$ 3320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wiper Blade business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wiper Blade market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wiper Blade value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Boneless Wiper Blade

Bone Wiper Blade

Hybrid Wiper Blade

Segmentation by application:

OEM Market

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Valeo

Bosch

Federal-Mogul

Denso

Trico

Mitsuba

HELLA

ITW

DOGA

CAP

ICHIKOH

KCW

Lukasi

AIDO

Guoyu

METO

Sandolly

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wiper Blade consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wiper Blade market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wiper Blade manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wiper Blade with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wiper Blade submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

