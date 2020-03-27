Yogurt Powder Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Yogurt Powder market Outlook:

Yogurt is one of the most cherished, popular, and widely accepted dairy product among consumers across the globe. The widespread popularity of the yogurt is due to the sensorial and nutritional qualities and unique flavor, taste, and texture of the product. Yogurt has been continuously modified to enhance its nutritional value and consumer appeal. The powdered form of yogurt is the new development of regular yogurt. The yogurt powder is manufactured by adding cultures to milk and drying it to powdered form after it is made to a specific pH value. The primary motive of yogurt powder is to increase the stability and shelf life of the yogurt. The yogurt powder is convenient to use, easy to transport and has lower packaging and handling costs because light weight and reduced volume, these attributes to the increasing consumer inclination towards the yogurt powder. Yogurt powder finds broad application in the food and beverage industry in applications such as snacks, pastry, desserts, ice cream, bars, fruit-yogurt dressings, and breakfast cereals. Besides, yogurt powder finds use in cosmetics and personal care products owing to conditioning, moisturizing, soothing, and shining properties of the powder. Further, the high acceptance of the yogurt powder is due to the nutritional value associated with the yogurt powder like high calcium, protein, vitamin and carbohydrate content.

Nutritional content, unique flavour, and stability opens the door for Yogurt Powder

Yogurt powder is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand in the market owing to the nutritional and health benefits associated with the yogurt powder. The yogurt powder is convenient, stable, and easy to use which makes it a popular fermented dairy product among manufacturers and consumers. The demand for yogurt powder is anticipated to be driven by health and wellness conscious consumers. The yogurt powder is a probiotic which is good for gut health and digestion, and it is a rich source of nutrients like calcium, vitamins, proteins, which is the primary reason for the inclination of consumers towards consuming it as a dietary and nutritional supplement. The yogurt powder is also suitable for the population having restrictive diets due to lactose intolerance. The yogurt powder has bacteria’s which at the time of fermentation breakdown the lactase thus making it suitable even for lactose intolerant consumers which are not able to take other dairy products. The increasing application of yogurt powder in the food and beverage industry due to unique flavor and texture is further accelerating the growth of the product. Besides, use of yogurt powder in the formulation of cosmetics and personal care products is also boosting the demand of the product.

Yogurt Powder market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Yogurt Powder market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of flavor, the Global Yogurt Powder market has been segmented as:

Skimmed Yogurt Powder

Semi-Skimmed Yogurt Powder

Whole Yogurt Powder

Regular

Flavored

On the basis of application, the Global Yogurt Powder market has been segmented as:

Sports and Nutrition Beverages

Food industry Dips and dressing Bakery Nutrition and snacks bar Fillings Cereal Desserts Frozen Novelties Meat products Dry Mixes Others

Dietary and Nutritional Supplement

Cosmetics and Personal care

Soap and Toiletries

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Yogurt Powder market has been segmented as:

Direct sales

Indirect sales Store based retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience stores Specialty Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Online retail

Global Yogurt Powder market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global yogurt powder market are: Batory Foods, Glanbia, EPI Ingredients, Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Prolactal, Bempresa, CP Ingredients, Yogourmet

Opportunities for Yogurt Powder market:

The popularity of yogurt is accelerating both in developed and developing economies due to the health benefits and unique taste. The innovation in yogurt to form yogurt powder, which is easy to use, more stable and convenient is nowadays gaining attraction. The regions like North America and Europe will have growing demand for the yogurt powder due to health and wellness consciousness among the population and rising demand for the probiotics. The regions like the Asia Pacific will also witness a growing demand for yogurt powder due to increasing food and beverage industry and rising per capita expenditure of the consumers in the region. The market for yogurt powder will further increase owing to the growing demand for the dietary supplement, and cosmetics and personal care products.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

