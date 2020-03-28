Allergic Asthma Treatment Market Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2025

Substances which cause allergy are known as allergen, and asthma caused by allergen is termed as allergic asthma. Allergic reactions are caused by allergens because the body immune system considers allergens as foreign material which are harmful for the body. The body immune system responds by discharging an element called IgE (immunoglobulin E). Excessive IgE can prompt inflammation of airways in the lungs. This makes breathing difficult and it triggers an asthmatic attack. Asthma is a chronic disease of the airways of the lungs and is identified by various symptoms such as pulmonary airway obstruction and bronchospasm. Asthma also exhibits other symptoms which includes wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. Asthma is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Some of the environmental factors includes contact of air pollution and allergens. Symptoms of asthma can be reduced by avoiding contact with irritants and allergens. In an asthma patient, the pulmonary airway muscle get inflamed, which causes asthmatic symptoms such as airway obstruction and bronchospasm. Asthmatic symptoms can also develop in healthy people during exercise and physical activities, and this condition is known as exercise-induced asthma (EIA). Patients with a family history of allergies and asthma are more likely to develop asthma.

According to research, there is no treatment or cure for asthma; but it can be controlled by early treatment. Medicines used in the treatment of asthma includes long acting beta-agonists, corticosteroids, leukotriene modifiers, and anti-inflammatory agents. In patients with asthma there is very high chance to develop other infections such as influenza and pneumonia, and hence they are vaccinated annually. Symptoms like asthma mimics have seen in disease host such as in children. However, diagnosis and treatment of asthma in children is still challenging. Asthma related mortalities in children are mainly prevented by awareness, education, and timely treatment. Hence rising awareness about asthma treatment in children is a significant opportunity for drug manufacturers. A globally rising patient base with various types of allergies, environment pollution, and changed lifestyles are the key drivers for the growth of the allergic asthma treatment market. However, high cost of immunotherapy for allergy treatment and high risk of side effects are the major restraints for the growth of the allergic asthma market.

The global market of allergic asthma treatment is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, end user, type of device, and geographical region. On the basis of drug type, the allergic asthma treatment market is categorized as anti-inflammatory drugs, and other drugs. On the basis of route of administration, it is categorized as oral, parenteral, inhaler, and other routes. Based on end user, the market is categorized as hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy, e pharmacy, and others.

On the basis of region, the global allergic asthma treatment market is categorized broadly into four regions – North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the most dominating country at the global level because of rising incidence rate of asthma and also due to advancement in research and development in this field. The market in Asia Pacific is also expanding at a good rate, with China and India the fastest growing countries in this region. Rising awareness and technical developments in health care are inspiring people to opt for modern treatment procedures to treat allergic asthma. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the allergic asthma treatment market.

Global players in the allergic asthma treatment market includes Pfizer, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Panacea Biotec, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Genentech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, ASKA Pharmaceutical, and Trident Pharmaceuticals.

