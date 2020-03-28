Anti Pollution Mask Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2017-2025

Pollution brings forth chemicals, particulate matter, and biological materials that can cause discomfort, disease, or death not only of humans but also of food crops and the natural environment. Smoke from chimneys, automobile exhaust, and ruining of fossil fuels are all causing air pollution. As the quality of air continues to degrade, people are switching to anti pollution masks to protect themselves from pollution. Though governments across all countries are constantly passing new norms to combat air pollution (stringent vehicle norms, eradication of pollution chemicals, and relocation of polluting industries), a number of cities are under the constant threat of air pollution with the number of fine particles (known as PM2.5) rising to dangerous levels. Therefore, the credible solution to this problem is a respiratory protection device such as an anti pollution mask that can effectively filter and kill microbes. Anti pollution masks are life savers as polluted air can cause various health issues such as asthma and other air borne diseases.

The main drivers of the anti pollution mask market include degradation in the quality of air, rapid increase in the number of vehicles, growing industrialization, and urbanization. Major restraints affecting the growth of anti pollution masks include growing complaints among users regarding breathing difficulties due to the mask, heating of breathing air. According to a report by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, more than 5.5 million people die prematurely every year due to household and outdoor air pollution. Most of the deaths occur in the growing economies such as China and India. Hence, there is growing demand for anti pollution masks in India and China due to rising fears of air pollution among city residents. Presently, anti pollution masks are available in various standard ratings including N95, N99, N100, P95, and P100.The main difference between P-rated and N-rated air masks is their ability to filter out oil based pollutants. N stands for not resistant to oil and P stands for strongly resistant to oil or oil proof. These ratings are being used to help consumers identify how much pollutants each of them can filter. These standards are being recommended by NIOSH an association with the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC). N95 mask would filter 95% of PM2.5 from air. N99 air masks can filter up to 99% of the particulate matter 2.5 from the air and do not work well against oil based pollutants. N100 mask would filter 99.97% of PM2.5 from air. The growing health awareness among people of different ages is likely to boost the overall anti pollution mask market globally.

The global anti pollution mask market can be categorized based on products, end users, application, and region. The product segment can further be classified into disposable masks and reusable masks. In terms of end users, the global anti pollution mask market can be categorized into personal use and industrial use. On the basis of application segment, the market can again be categorized into kids and adults. Based on geography, the global anti pollution mask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players in the global anti pollution mask market are Respro, Honeywell, LifeLine, Vogmask, Maskin, idMASK, Respilon, Totobobo, Brand-X, RZ, and Reckitt Benckiser among others. These companies are investing hugely in R&D so as to incorporate new filtration technologies and develop new products in order to increase their market share in the global anti pollution mask market.