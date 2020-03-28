Assistive Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Assistive technology refers to these items, piece of equipment, or product system, whether acquired commercially off the shelf, modified, or customized, that is used to increase, maintain, or improve functional capabilities of a child with a disability.
The automation of manually operated products is one of the upcoming assistive technology industry trends that will gain traction in the market. With advancements in technology, companies in several industries are increasingly focusing on adopting automation. Smart wheelchairs that can be controlled by power buttons or with a mobile app are already being used in hospitals and in home-based patient care.
In 2018, the global Assistive Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Assistive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assistive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GF Health Products
Invacare
MED-EL
Sunrise Medical
William Demant Holding A/S
Beltone
Enabling Technologies
GN ReSound
Hoveround
INDEX BRAILLE
Karma Mobility
Magic Mobility
Medline Industries
NOVA
Ossenberg
Ottobock
OstrichMobility
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Braille Embossers
Powered Wheelchairs
Hearing Aids
Market segment by Application, split into
Kids
Adults
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Assistive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Assistive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Assistive Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Braille Embossers
1.4.3 Powered Wheelchairs
1.4.4 Hearing Aids
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Assistive Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Kids
1.5.3 Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Assistive Technology Market Size
2.2 Assistive Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Assistive Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Assistive Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GF Health Products
12.1.1 GF Health Products Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Assistive Technology Introduction
12.1.4 GF Health Products Revenue in Assistive Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GF Health Products Recent Development
12.2 Invacare
12.2.1 Invacare Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Assistive Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Invacare Revenue in Assistive Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Invacare Recent Development
12.3 MED-EL
12.3.1 MED-EL Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Assistive Technology Introduction
12.3.4 MED-EL Revenue in Assistive Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 MED-EL Recent Development
12.4 Sunrise Medical
12.4.1 Sunrise Medical Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Assistive Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Sunrise Medical Revenue in Assistive Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Sunrise Medical Recent Development
12.5 William Demant Holding A/S
12.5.1 William Demant Holding A/S Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Assistive Technology Introduction
12.5.4 William Demant Holding A/S Revenue in Assistive Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 William Demant Holding A/S Recent Development
Continued…….
