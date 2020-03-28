Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Driven by Increased Lifespan of the Engine

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Automotive Fuel Rail Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”, the global automotive fuel rail market is expected to surpass the US$ 5 Bn mark by 2026 and expand at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

The fuel rail is a key component of the automotive fuel delivery systems. Enhanced fuel efficiency, increased lifespan of the engine, and lowered pollution are prominent benefits of the common rail fuel delivery system. Common rail fuel delivery systems have been popular since their development. They offer several advantages such as maintenance of fuel pressure irrespective of engine speed and load and reduced peak torque required to supply the fuel by fuel pump.

Consequently, common rail fuel delivery systems are able to enhance engine efficiency, engine life, and smoothen engine running. The fuel rail is an integral part of the common rail fuel injection system. Fuel rail is subjected to high pressure ranging from 200 bar to 2500 bar, at which the engine operates. The design of the fuel rail needs to be precise and accurate in order to handle such high pressure.

In case of a fuel rail, material selection is a factor of prime importance. The material must possess properties such as formability, heat conductivity, corrosion resistance, and strength. Considering all these parameters, steel is highly preferred by manufacturers. The steel segment of the automotive fuel rail market accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR more than 2% between 2018 and 2026.