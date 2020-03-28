Automotive Roof System Market is Surpass US$ 37 Bn by 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive roof system at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive roof system market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for automotive roof system during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive roof system market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed price trend analysis, government regulatory scenarios, value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive roof system market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive roof system market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive roof system market, by segmenting it in terms of material, type, passenger vehicle type, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive roof system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual type segments in all the regions.

The study includes company profiles of major players operating in the global market. Key players in the automotive roof system market include AAS Automotive s.r.o., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile GmbH., BOS Group, CIE Automotive, Covestro AG, GAHH, LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, JAC Products., Magna International Inc., THE HAARTZ CORPORATION, Valmet Automotive, and Webasto. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as competitive landscape, manufacturing footprint, company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive roof system is primarily driven by the rise in demand for eco-friendly vehicles.