Cervical Implants Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

The spinal column is the major support of the human body which allows human to stand upright, bend, and twisting. Spinal curve is broadly classified into three major parts viz. cervical curve, thoracic curve, and lumbar curve. Cervical implants are devices surgeons use to decompress and stabilize the spine. If breakage occurs in the vertebrae of the spinal column in the cervical region is referred to as cervical fractures. These fractures are associated with ligament injuries and epidural hematoma causing pressure on the spinal cord or nerve roots which may cause severe pain.

A cervical implant is performed to support the fractured or injured cervical spine. These implants are the combination of plate, rods, and screws which are fixed on the vertebra to support the injured bone. Cervical implant devices are implanted either from the front of the spine or from the back so these implants are of two types, anterior implant and posterior implant. A surgeon chooses a specific type of implants for the surgery depending on the injuries and type of fracture. Cervical implants are used for fusion facilitation, to correct deformities, and stabilize the spine.

Cervical Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the incidence of spinal diseases such as cervical myelopathy, lumbar myelopathy, and thoracic myelopathy, spinal injury surgery has increased demand for spinal surgical procedures. Continuous technological advancements will provide surgeons with adjustability, flexibility, to meet the anatomical challenges during treatment, improving healthcare infrastructure, economic growth, and broadening of insurance coverage is expected to have a meteoric growth of the cervical implant market over the forecast period. All featured with biomechanical strength, that cuts the reduce risk of failure, accommodates varying patient anatomy and minimizes the need for technical modifications during surgery.

These all factor is anticipated to boost the growth of the cervical implant market. However, the high cost of the procedure, weight bearing on the appliance and continuous precautions after surgery may hamper the growth of the market to some extent. The cervical implant provides smooth junction connections and provides a variety of fixation options.

Cervical Implants Market: Segmentation

Global Cervical Implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, by end user and by region

Based on the product type Cervical Implants market is segmented as:

Anterior Cervical Plate and Screw Fixation

Artificial Cervical Discs

Posterior Plates (or Rods) and Screws

Cages

Spacers

Clamps

Hooks

Based on the end user Cervical Implants market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Orthopaedic Centers

Cervical Implants Market: Overview

Rapidly increasing prevalence of spine and cervical related diseases, deformities and injuries are the major drivers in the Cervical Implants market. The global Cervical Implants market by product type is expected to be dominated due to higher preference by physicians for treat degenerative disease. By end user, Cervical Implants market is expected to be dominated by Specialized Orthopedic Centers and hospitals due to higher User footfall for the implants. The manufacturers in the Cervical Implants market are focusing on producing advanced products for better patient compliance and make the procedure easier. The implants are used for stabilization as an adjunct to fusion to support bone graft and reduce the fracture, dislocation, and trauma in the spine.

Cervical Implants Market: Regional Outlook

The global Cervical Implants market is expected to be dominated by North America cause of higher incidences of spinal injuries. After North America, Cervical Implants market is than followed by Europe and APEJ. Europe is expected to show robust growth for cervical implants market due to high healthcare infrastructure. Vital economic development has driven to an expansion in healthcare availability in the Asia Pacific region to provide a chance for cervical implants companies to penetrate Asia Pacific regions. The rapid increase in the geriatric population, the presence of a large patient population and the rising incidence of Bone diseases are likely to fuel the growth of the cervical implants market during the forecast period.

Cervical Implants Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Cervical Implants market identified are: Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Medtronic, ulrich medical USA, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC – a B. Braun company, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Aegis Spine Inc., Globus Medical Inc. and others.