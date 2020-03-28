Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market: Segmentation ,Led by Akey Group LLC, Iboya Packaging Co., Ltd., Baralan International S.p.A., Quadpack Ltd

Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market – Significance:

Child resistant packaging is a special type of packaging used to reduce the risk of poisoning in children due to the ingestion of hazardous products, including certain prescription medicines and pesticides or other household chemicals. Child resistant roll-on bottles are designed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open or obtain harmful amounts of substances. These bottles provide an easy to apply and a no mess solution for personal care and pharmaceutical products. Child resistant roll-on bottles are commonly made from high density polyethylene and are cylindrical in shape. They have plastic frosted polypropylene balls in them for smooth product application. Child resistant roll-on bottle sustain product integrity and provide child resistance protection. Manufacturers provide a pinch – twist motion for cap removal, which benefits the senior community that may have difficulty with child resistant roll-on bottles.

Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market – Overview:

Child resistant roll-on bottles are used for various common applications such as oils, deodorants and lotions in the personal care space as well as for muscle pain relievers, analgesics and other pharmaceutical products. Aesthetics, functionality and impeccable quality are the key drivers for the manufacturing and development of child resistant roll-on bottles packaging. Child resistant roll-on bottles are offered as a standard solution or developed as a customized solution with or without a fancy label or other exclusive decoration. Both CPSC and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) require the use of this packaging with certain products. This helps prevent children under the age of five years from gaining access to those household products that could cause serious injury or illness. Child resistant closures may be either a single piece or two piece design. They require two motions, which make it difficult for a child to open. The most common motions are squeeze lock closures and push down & turn child resistant closures.

Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market: Segmentation

The global child resistant roll-on bottles market can be segmented on the basis of material type, roller ball type, capacity and end use. The pricing has been tracked on the basis of the segmentation by material type.

Get The Sample Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44502

On the basis of material type, the global child resistant roll-on bottles market can be segmented as:

Plastic High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Glass

Aluminum

On the basis of roller ball type, the global child resistant roll-on bottles market can be segmented as:

Plastic roller ball

Stainless steel roller ball

On the basis of capacity, the global child resistant roll-on bottles market can be segmented as:

Up to 1 ml

1 ml to 5 ml

5 ml to 10 ml

Above 10 ml

On the basis of end use, the global child resistant roll-on bottles market can be segmented as:

Cosmetic Industry

Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global child resistant roll-on bottles market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the market due to the stringent norms and regulations for child resistant roll-on bottles in the region. Also, the pharmaceutical packaging industry in the region is contributing to the growth of the market. The North America market is also estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market: Key Players:Top of Form

Some of the prominent players operating in the global child resistant roll-on bottles market include O.Berk Company, LLC, Gerresheimer AG, KAJ SP. Z O.O., Akey Group LLC, Iboya Packaging Co., Ltd., Baralan International S.p.A., Quadpack Ltd., Attop Packaging Inc., Beauty Packaging (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, and Pirlo International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market: Key Developments

The global child resistant roll-on bottles market is characterized by several new design level trends. Therefore, competition is in terms of packaging optimization.