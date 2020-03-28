Circulating Tumor Cells And Cancer Stem Cells Market Research Report by Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The tumor cells which have shed into lymphatic system and circulated over the body through blood circulation are called as circulating tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells may comprise seeds for metastasis. Stem cells are the type of cells that can differentiate into specialized cells and have the capacity of self-renewal. Cancer stem cells are the cancer cells that possess the characteristics of normal stem cells. Cancer stem cells are said to be responsible for relapse of cancers in patients. There is a growing interest in these two cell types due to their fundamental biological and clinical implications. Circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells are an important element in order to understand cancer related mechanism and to find a cure from all type of cancers. These cells can be used for detecting of metastasis and the patients who are at a higher risk of cancer relapse.

The global circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells market is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate owing to development in biotechnology and biomedical engineering. According to WHO, Cancer is the leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally impacting about 14 million people annually, leading to rapid increase in research activities worldwide. Circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells are under research for various types of cancer such as breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, skin cancer. Government and various government bodies are taking interest and initiative to boost funds and activities which is one of the major factor driving the growth of the global circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells market. Increase in demand of oncology screening, diagnosis and treatment monitoring the patient’s disease progression is one of the factor likely to propel the growth of the market through 2024. Furthermore, application of the circulating tumor cell for the drug discovery, use of cells in development of tumor specific biomarkers for targeted therapies are driving the growth of the global market. However, the ethical issues involved in research and regulation to perform human trials are some of the major factor that are retraining the growth of the global market.

Based on technology type, the global circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells market is divided into following

Cell enrichment

Detection

CTC Analysis

Based on Application types, the global circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells market is divided into following

Biomarkers

Tumorigenesis

Stem cell research

Others

The global circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells market is segmented on the basis of technology type, application type and geographical region. On the basis of technology type the global market is divided into cell enrichment, Detection and CTC Analysis. Enrichment is further divided into positive selection, negative selection, Microchips and others. Detection is further divided into Immunocytochemicals technology, Molecular based technology, EPISPOT functional invitro assay. Cell Enrichment accounted for the largest market share globally owing to higher usage in oncology research and highly accurate technology. Microchip technology is expected to register high growth in the global market due to introduction of cluster chip technology which enables to capture the clusters of circulating tumor cells. On the basis of application type, the global market is divided into Biomarkers, tumorigenesis, stem cell research and others.

Geographically the global circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is the dominating region in the global market attributing to the factors like developed economy, developed healthcare domain, strong funding for oncology research, rise in prevalence rate of cancer, favorable initiatives by government bodies. Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth during the forecast period as a result of awareness, development of research and healthcare domains and prevalence of cancer.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13306

Some of the major player operating in the global circulating tumor cells and cancer stem cells market are QIAGEN Hannover, AVIVA Biosciences, Epic Sciences, ApoCell, Cynvenio Biosystems, Fluxion Biosciences, Rarecells, Janssen Diagnostics, LLC, CellTraffix Inc., Silicon Biosystems, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. among others worldwide. To maintain a significant position in the global market key players are involved in collaboration with the cancer research universities and hospitals, for example in November 2015 Epic Sciences announced collaboration Abramson cancer Centre of University Pennsylvania. This collaboration is expected to explore the field of biomarkers which are identified by circulating tumor cells. The key participants are expanding the market by developing the facilities in different regions. For example, in September 2014 advanced cell diagnostic Inc. established a subsidiary in Europe to serve the European market.