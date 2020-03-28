Cosmetic Threads Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2026

Cosmetic threads are specialized threads used in cosmetic surgeries for lifting the sagged skin and obtaining a smoother- & younger-looking complexion. The procedure is minimally invasive and is used these days as an alternative for the surgical procedures. Most of the population in the age group of 30–60 are eligible for the thread lifting procedure. Generally used materials in the manufacturing of cosmetic threads include PDO (polydioxanone), PLA (polylactic acid) and caprolactone threads. The procedure is gaining popularity these days due to its shortened procedure time of less than an hour. The procedure is also popular as a lunch hour face lift or weekend face lift.

To understand the market, the report is categorically split into three sections viz. market analysis by product type, application, end users and region. With the rising trend of non-invasive surgical methods, the demand for thread lifting procedures is increasing. The cosmetic threads market accounted a value of US $84.5 Mn in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The cosmetic threads market comprises companies operating at regional as well as international levels. The growth of the cosmetic threads market is dependent on the adoption rate of the procedure and launch of new safe, effective and economical products.

Factors impacting revenue growth of the global cosmetic threads market

The cosmetic threads market is dependent on various macro-economic factors, industry dynamics, technological advancements and the healthcare industry demand. The key manufacturers operating in the cosmetic threads market are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, product launches and development of new technologies. Affordability of the treatment, popularity of minimally invasive methods as well as continuous growth in the aesthetic industry are factors expected to support the growth of the cosmetic threads market over the forecast period. Some of the trends in the cosmetic threads market include the rise in personal care, introduction of new technologies and new 4D thread lifting technique. Affordability with reduced time, rising geriatric population and increasing use in the combination treatment approach are some of the major factors driving the growth of the cosmetic threads market. However, governmental regulations, associated risks and complications, lack of skilled professionals as well as popularity of other non-surgical methods are expected to restrict the growth of the cosmetic threads market. There are opportunities for the players in the cosmetic threads market for strengthening their distribution partner relationships, developing new technologies as well as focusing on marketing & branding their products.

Top regional markets for cosmetic threads

Europe is expected to hold maximum share in the global cosmetic threads market in terms of value followed by the Latin America as the product has been in these markets for a long time. These both regions are established markets for cosmetic threads. North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due of the recent FDA approval for the technique and growing traction for the minimal invasive procedures. This is followed by Asia-Pacific as the region has presence of numerous cosmetic thread manufactures and is witnessing significant growth in the aesthetic industry. The MEA is expected to account for low market share as well as growth rate over the forecast period.