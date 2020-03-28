DEODORANT WIPES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Deodorant Wipes Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Deodorant Wipes Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The deodorant wipes market consists of a wide variety of wipes typically containing antibacterial ingredients to help neutralize odor-causing bacteria and add fragrance. Deodorant wipes are also used for moisturizing the skin, reducing perspiration, and protecting the overall skin against dryness.
In 2017, the global Deodorant Wipes market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Deodorant Wipes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Deodorant Wipes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Deodorant Wipes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Deodorant Wipes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Deodorant Wipes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Deodorant Wipes include
Johnson & Johnson
Procter & Gamble
Kimberly-Clark
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
Shiseido
Mandom
Nice-Pak Products
Rock Line Industries
Diamond Wipes International
Market Size Split by Type
By Product Type
Wet Wipes
Dry Wipes
By Fragrance Type
Citrus Deodorant Wipes
Coconut Deodorant Wipes
Floral Deodorant Wipes
Lavender Deodorant Wipes
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Drug Stores
E-Commerce
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Deodorant Wipes Manufacturers
Deodorant Wipes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Deodorant Wipes Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Deodorant Wipes Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Deodorant Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Wet Wipes
1.4.3 Dry Wipes
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Deodorant Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Independent Retailers
1.5.4 Drug Stores
1.5.5 E-Commerce
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Deodorant Wipes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Deodorant Wipes Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Deodorant Wipes Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Deodorant Wipes Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Deodorant Wipes Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Deodorant Wipes Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Deodorant Wipes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Deodorant Wipes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Deodorant Wipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Deodorant Wipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Deodorant Wipes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Deodorant Wipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Deodorant Wipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Deodorant Wipes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Deodorant Wipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Deodorant Wipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Deodorant Wipes Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Deodorant Wipes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Johnson & Johnson
11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.1.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Procter & Gamble
11.2.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.2.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Kimberly-Clark
11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.3.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
11.4.1 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.4.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Shiseido
11.5.1 Shiseido Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.5.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Mandom
11.6.1 Mandom Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.6.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Nice-Pak Products
11.7.1 Nice-Pak Products Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.7.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Rock Line Industries
11.8.1 Rock Line Industries Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.8.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Diamond Wipes International
11.9.1 Diamond Wipes International Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Deodorant Wipes
11.9.4 Deodorant Wipes Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
Continued….
