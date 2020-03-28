Diabetes Management Devices Market Advanced Features to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases which consist of high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) over a prolonged period. Diabetes mellitus (DM) is commonly referred to as diabetes. The symptoms of diabetes include frequent urination, increased thirst, and increased hunger. Diabetes is caused due to either cells of the body not responding to the insulin produced or pancreas not producing enough insulin. There are three main types of diabetes mellitus Type 1, 2, and Gestational diabetes. The main goal of diabetes management is effective control of blood glucose to minimize the risk of long-term consequences associated with diabetes. Diabetes Management consists medical devices such as small portable pump systems that can provide variable rates of insulin infusion via various routes. The blood glucose monitoring devices are an essential part of diabetes management now-a-days and have evolved tremendously within the last four decades. The blood glucose meters and strips are used to monitor blood glucose levels on a daily basis. The implantable continuous infusion devices and implantable glucose sensors are still under research & development phase and in future will lead to the production of a miniaturized implantable glucose-controlled insulin administration system.

Diabetes management devices include glucometers, insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors, and insulin pens among others. High-Tech diabetes management Meters are also available with Bluetooth, USB Port, bolus calculator (Roche’s Accu-Chek Aviva Expert), and cellular capability (that send data to remote server which can access online). There are also diabetes management meters available which measures blood ketones (Nova Max Plus, Precision Xtra). The patients on intensive insulin therapy prefer diabetes management pump instead of multiple daily injections with a syringe or pen. The diabetes management pump by Medtronic, MiniMed 530G, includes a feature that triggers the pump to stop delivering insulin for up to two hours based on blood glucose level. For insulin pens there is no need to carry a separate insulin vial. It can make injecting easier and more discreet because the insulin and injecting device are in one unit. The demand for diabetes management devices is anticipated to grow rapidly based on factors as consistently increasing geriatric population prone to diabetes, the government initiatives taken to support better management of diabetes, and the growing awareness regarding diabetes devices. The growth of the global diabetes management devices is expected to be limited by high cost associated with diabetes management devices during the forecast period.

The global market for diabetes management devices is segmented on basis of device type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Device Type Glucose Meters Glucose test strips Lancets Continuous glucose monitors Insulin delivery devices Insulin pumps Insulin pens Insulin syringes Insulin implants HbA1c Kits Blood ketone meter



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Institutes Home Care Settings Others



The continuous glucose monitoring device segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to ease of use. Also, insulin pumps and pens sub-segments are projected to register promising growth rates through 2024.

On the basis of regional presence, global diabetes management devices market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global diabetes management devices market in terms of value due to high demand from U.S. market during 2016-2024. In Asia Pacific region, China and India, are expected to register remarkable growth rates in the regional market due to high population suffering from diabetes, drastic change in the lifestyle, and growing awareness among people for diagnosis and treatment. In Europe, the diabetes management devices market is driven by a sudden rise in the number of people affected with diabetes and growing demand for diabetes care devices.

Some of the major players in global diabetes management devices market are Abbott Diabetes Care, Accu-Chek, LifeScan, Bayer, Animas, Medtronic, and Roche Insulin Delivery Systems. New technologically advanced products and systems are being launched in the global market, along with expansion in the emerging markets, and greater focus on patient care and monitoring, which have been the major strategies adopted by key players in the global diabetes management devices market.