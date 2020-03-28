Digital Map Market: Driven by Technical and Technological Advancements

In a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global digital map market is expected to witness a steady growth with the influence of industry specific and range of macroeconomic factors. The major factors for driving the market for digital map are increased digitalization, technical and technological advancements and rise in digitalization. Along with this, the usage of 3D platforms have also boosted market growth. With the rise of geospatial internet users and smartphones, there is incline in use of intelligent personal digital assistant or PDAs in both smart as well as portable devices. Adding to this, the prevalence of smartphones and growing usage of internet is also expected to increase revenue share of the global digital map market in the future years.

Some of the leading players in the global digital maps market are Autonavi Software Co. Ltd., HERE Technologies, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Apple Inc., and Google Inc. Major Players are focusing on providing more details on broad financial overview, recent developments, business strategies and company business overview.