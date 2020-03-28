Double-Sided Tape Market 2019 Precise Outlook- 3M, Tesa, Nitto Denko, Berry Global

This report studies Double-Sided Tape in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

Double sided tape market is referred to any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with an adhesive layer on both of its sides.

Growing demand for double-sided tape in various sectors such as automotive and electronics, is a major factor contributing in the growth of the global double-sided tape market. There is a rising demand for polyester and acrylic foam-based double-sided tape in appliances, which in turn, augmenting the growth of the market.

This research report categorizes the global Double-Sided Tape market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top Leading Companies are 3M, Tesa, Nitto Denko, Berry Global, FLEXcon, Intertape Polymer, Luxking, Saint-Gobain, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, Lintec

Above Players operating in the industry are investing in research and development activities to innovate new products and gain a competitive edge over their competitors. These players are adopting process automation to increase the production rate and reduce overall production cost of the product.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Double-Sided Tape Market Study:-

Chapter 1, to describe Double-Sided Tape Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Double-Sided Tape, with sales, revenue, and price of Double-Sided Tape, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Double-Sided Tape, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Double-Sided Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Double-Sided Tape sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Double-Sided Tape Market Segmentation by Types:

Thick double-sided tapes

Thin double-sided tapes

Double-Sided Tape Market Segmentation by Applications:

Automotive

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Double-Sided Tape overview based on a global and regional level Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Double-Sided Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Double-Sided Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Double-Sided Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Double-Sided Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

