EMR/HER Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on EMR/HER Market Industry Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

An EMR/EHR is defined is a digital version of the traditional paper-based medical record for a patient, which includes the patient’s information, history of care, clinical data, and information from multiple sources that are maintained within a hospital, clinic, or health center.

One source of increased operational costs for EMR is the ever-expanding complexity of medical billing. The global EMR/HER market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EMR/HER volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EMR/HER market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

McKesson

Medical Information Technology (MEDITECH)

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Client-Server EMR/EHR

Web-Based EMR/EHR

Others Segment by Application

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 EMR/HER Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EMR/HER

1.2 EMR/HER Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EMR/HER Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Client-Server EMR/EHR

1.2.3 Web-Based EMR/EHR

1.2.4 Others

1.3 EMR/HER Segment by Application

1.3.1 EMR/HER Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Healthcare Centers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global EMR/HER Market by Region

1.4.1 Global EMR/HER Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global EMR/HER Market Size

1.5.1 Global EMR/HER Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global EMR/HER Production (2014-2025)

2 Global EMR/HER Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EMR/HER Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global EMR/HER Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global EMR/HER Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers EMR/HER Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 EMR/HER Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EMR/HER Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 EMR/HER Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global EMR/HER Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global EMR/HER Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global EMR/HER Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America EMR/HER Production

3.4.1 North America EMR/HER Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe EMR/HER Production

3.5.1 Europe EMR/HER Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China EMR/HER Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China EMR/HER Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan EMR/HER Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan EMR/HER Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global EMR/HER Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global EMR/HER Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America EMR/HER Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe EMR/HER Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China EMR/HER Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan EMR/HER Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global EMR/HER Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global EMR/HER Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global EMR/HER Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global EMR/HER Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global EMR/HER Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global EMR/HER Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global EMR/HER Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EMR/HER Business

7.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

7.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions EMR/HER Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 EMR/HER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cerner

7.2.1 Cerner EMR/HER Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 EMR/HER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cerner EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 eClinicalWorks

7.3.1 eClinicalWorks EMR/HER Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 EMR/HER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 eClinicalWorks EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Epic Systems

7.4.1 Epic Systems EMR/HER Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 EMR/HER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Epic Systems EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 McKesson

7.5.1 McKesson EMR/HER Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 EMR/HER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 McKesson EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Medical Information Technology (MEDITECH)

7.6.1 Medical Information Technology (MEDITECH) EMR/HER Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 EMR/HER Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Medical Information Technology (MEDITECH) EMR/HER Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 EMR/HER Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 EMR/HER Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EMR/HER

8.4 EMR/HER Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 EMR/HER Distributors List

9.3 EMR/HER Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global EMR/HER Market Forecast

11.1 Global EMR/HER Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global EMR/HER Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global EMR/HER Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global EMR/HER Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global EMR/HER Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America EMR/HER Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe EMR/HER Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China EMR/HER Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan EMR/HER Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global EMR/HER Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America EMR/HER Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe EMR/HER Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China EMR/HER Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan EMR/HER Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global EMR/HER Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global EMR/HER Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

