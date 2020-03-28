Farm Tire Market to Display Latest Innovative Tire Solutions

Farm tires are an integral part of agricultural vehicles, as they enable the vehicles to perform in rough terrain and under heavy load conditions. Farm tires utilize a higher concentration of natural rubber, as compared to that used in passenger vehicle tires. Newly manufactured farm tires are getting larger, wider, and can carry heavy loads with a smaller amount of compaction. Up to 2009, the largest tire had a circumference of 243 inches and an overall diameter is 81 inches; however, currently, tire manufacturers offer larger tires of rolling circumference of 256 inches.

Demand for wide section tires from farmers, owing to narrow row?crop sizes, for better flotation is likely to boost the demand for farm tires during the forecast period. Rapid development in agricultural technology, such as development of high horsepower tractor and demand for ecofriendly tires, is likely to propel the farm tire market during the forecast period. Industrialization of agribusiness, transformation of traditional agricultural activities, increase in utilization of several agricultural machines, and continuous development in tire technology are anticipated to drive the farm tire market during the forecast period.

The global farm tire market has been segmented based on application, equipment horsepower, tire type, sales channel, and region. In terms of application, the farm tire market has been bifurcated into tractors, harvesters, implements, irrigation, forestry, and others. The tractors segment held a major share of the farm tire market and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Supportive initiatives by governments, demand for precision farming methods, and rise in affordability of tractor and income of farmers are likely to propel the tractor segment during the forecast period. Various activities in farms, such as land cultivation, sowing, crop care, and harvesting require different implements, which in turn is anticipated to boost the implements segment and subsequently, drive the farm tire market during the forecast period.

Towering frames and water flowing nozzles are important components of an irrigation system. Irrigation tires are reliable, long-lasting and they help reduce compaction at minimum maintenance cost. Minimum maintenance, cost factors and ease of work are anticipated to boost the demand for irrigation tires during the forecast period.