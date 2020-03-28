WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automotive Power Distribution Block Market 2019 Global Analysis Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database

Executive Summary

Global automotive power distribution block market to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025.

Global automotive power distribution block market is valued approximately at USD 6.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of vehicle electronic functions that requires efficient, flexible and reliable power distribution system are promoting the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to International Trade Association (ITA) automobile output is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020 and 35 million by 2025. Growing automotive sector is expected to increase the adoption of vehicle electronic functions that require efficient power distribution system.

On the basis of segmentation, the automotive power distribution block market is segmented into type, vehicle type, electric vehicle and off-highway vehicle. by Type segment includes hardwired and configurable by Component segment is divided into can, fuse, relay, and others by vehicle Type segment is further classified into passenger cars, LCV and HCV by electric vehicle includes battery electric vehicle (BEV), HEV and PHEV and by Off-Highway vehicle. Type segment is further divided into agricultural tractors and construction equipment. The configurable power distribution box is estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to its capability of combining microcontrollers, relays, fuses and multiple circuit board and fret layers.

The regional analysis of global automotive power distribution block market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

Eaton

Lear

Sumitomo Electric

TE Connectivity

Yazaki

Littelfuse

Leoni

Furukawa

Horiba

Mersen

E-T-A

Schurter

PKC

Minda

Draxlmaier

MTA

Truck-Lite

Kissling Elektrotechnik

Curtiss-Wright

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardwired

Configurable

By Component:

Can

Fuse

Relay

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

HEV

PHEV

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:

Agricultural Tractors

Construction Equipment

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

