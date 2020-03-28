Global Fleet Management System Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A fleet management system is formed by the integration of hardware, software, and communication technologies. It provides a platform to fleet operators to efficiently control, track, and monitor commercial vehicles. They improve the overall operational efficiency by reducing the non-value-added activities of the operators. Fuel cards are used for fuel management while driver safety systems monitor driver behavior. Other solutions are employed for location or tracking of vehicles, driver navigation assistance, and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standards set by their respective national governments.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile devices will have tighter integration into vehicles. Beyond the connecting hands-free phone and music; the mobile devices will be able to wirelessly sync key vehicle data including mileage, health checks, and performance. Wirelessly with the mobile device, this, in turn, can use that information for applications.

Mobile devices, already ubiquitous in 2014, will be the sole way drivers handle their fleet tasks. Mileage reporting, trip logs, and finding vendors which will all happen through mobile devices and will make use of the capabilities (such as location awareness) of those devices to automate tasks. All key fleet documents will be digital and available in a mobile device.

Big Data will drive decisions for all aspects of fleet management, including vehicle selection, maintenance management, and driver safety planning. With the continued use of fleet analytics and accessibility to greater amounts of data, fleets will become more efficient, operate with fewer resources, and show an increase in productivity.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the European and American economy. QYR is of the opinion that the European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come and the American market for fleet management will continue to show healthy growth in the next 5 years. Individual markets may however suffer temporary setbacks, depending on the local economic developments.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as leaders on the European fleet management market. Masternaut is ranked as the largest player overall in terms of installed base with close to 200,000 units deployed, mainly in France and the UK. TomTom Business Solutions was the fastest growing vendor also in 2010 and has now surpassed 143,000 subscribers. Transics is number one in the heavy trucks segment with an estimated 65,000 active units installed. Other significant players include European companies such as Vehco, Navman Wireless and Trafficmaster and international players like Trimble and Qualcomm from the US and the South African telematics providers Digicore and MiX Telematics.

The market leaders on the fleet management market in the Americas include a range of different actors. Qualcomm Enterprise Services is ranked as the largest player, with an estimated total installed base of approximately 350,000 units in North and Latin America. The company’s solutions are targeted at heavy trucks, where the main competitors in North America are XATA and PeopleNet, with approximately 110,000 units installed each.

The worldwide market for Fleet Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Fleet Management System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

TomTom

I.D. Systems

AssetWorks

BSM Wireless

E6GPS

Mike Albert

Microlise

Etrans

Wiesless Matrix

Scania Fleet

Transcore

Transics

Blue Tree

Fleetboard

Inosat

Tracker SA

Zonar

Dynafleet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fleet Management System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fleet Management System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fleet Management System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fleet Management System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fleet Management System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fleet Management System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fleet Management System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

