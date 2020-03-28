Global Shock Absorber Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A shock absorber (also known as damper) is a mechanical or hydraulic device designed to absorb and damp shock impulses in an automotive or motorcycle. It does this by converting the kinetic energy of the shock into another form of energy which is then dissipated. Most shock absorbers are a form of dashpot.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest supplier of shock absorber with many local manufacturers and some plant built by international manufacturers like ZF, Tenneco, Showa, KYB and Mando. Each international manufacturer may have a capacity over tens of million units.

The twin-tube design is most used on cars, light trucks, SUV’s and vans. It’s a cost effective and it can provide excellent handling & control characteristics for most driving conditions. The mono-tube design offers additional performance and can have a more aggressive ride.

The worldwide market for Shock Absorber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 18600 million US$ in 2024, from 15800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Shock Absorber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Showa

Magneti Marelli

Mando

Bilstein

KONI

Anand

Hitachi

Chuannan Absorber

Ride Control

CVCT

Faw-Tokico

ALKO

Ningjiang Shanchuan

Jiangsu Bright Star

Chengdu Jiuding

Wanxiang

Yaoyong Shock

Endurance

Chongqing Sokon

BWI Group

Zhejiang Sensen

Liuzhou Carrera

S&T Motiv

Chongqing Zhongyi

Zhongxing Shock

Escorts Group

Tianjin Tiande

Jinzhou Leader

Shanghai Powered

Duroshox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydraulic Type

Pneumatic Type

Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Motorcycle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Shock Absorber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shock Absorber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shock Absorber in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Shock Absorber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Shock Absorber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Shock Absorber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shock Absorber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Shock Absorber Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Shock Absorber Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Shock Absorber by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Shock Absorber by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Shock Absorber by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Shock Absorber by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Shock Absorber by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Shock Absorber Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Shock Absorber Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Shock Absorber Market Forecast (2019-2024)



