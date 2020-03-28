Global Silver Cyanide Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2018 – 2028

Silver Cyanide Market: Introduction

Silver cyanide is a synthetic chemical compound obtained from the treatment of solutions containing Ag+ with cyanide. Its color darkens in the presence of light and the absence of minerals. Silver cyanide is generally used for silver plating of metals in the manufacturing industries. Silver cyanide plating is used for different purposes such as decorative effects on teapots, trinkets, and trays. It enriches the look and quality of the metal. Silver cyanide is also used for metal surface treatment to significantly increase its chemical and physical properties.

Furthermore, silver cyanide is available in different forms in the market such as solid or crystal form and in powder form as well. Each silver cyanide form has a different application in various end-use industries such as manufacturing industry, chemical industry, and in laboratories.

However, silver cyanide is a highly toxic material and can cause various serious health hazards. It produces poisonous gases when burned. It is classified as a highly-toxic material by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, Toxicology Data Network.

Silver Cyanide Market: Dynamics

Silver plating is an economical and efficient process for material plating and has been used from a very long time. Silver plating can give excellent surface finish and enhance the quality of metals. The demand for decorative silver plating is also increasing in the market owing to better and improved quality of metals. These factors are expected to significantly increase the growth of the silver cyanide market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing demand from end-use industries for various applications of silver cyanide such as for silver plating, metal surface treatment, chemicals & salts, and for research purposes is projected to drive the silver cyanide market.

However, silver cyanide is classified as a highly toxic material according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, Toxicology Data Network and there are several regulations relating to the use of silver cyanide. Agencies, like the International Cyanide Management Code have defined a particular limit on the use of silver cyanide.

Silver Cyanide Market: Segmentation

The silver cyanide market can be segmented into purity, form, application, end-use industries, and region.

On the basis of purity, the global silver cyanide market is segmented into:

Low Purity

High Purity

On the basis of form, the global silver cyanide market is segmented into:

Solid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global silver cyanide market is segmented into:

Electronic Components

Silver Plating

Metal Surface Treatment

Chemicals & Salts

Research

On the basis of end-use industries, the global silver cyanide market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Laboratory

Chemicals

Silver Cyanide Market: Regional Outlook

In the global silver cyanide market, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have a prominent share owing to the significant demand for silver cyanide from this region. China is expected to be the leading market for silver cyanide owing to the presence of a significant number of manufacturers. North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the global silver cyanide market owing to the increasing demand for silver cyanide from manufacturing industries and for research purposes.

The European silver cyanide market is subjected to various government regulations for the production and use of silver cyanide in various end-use industries. Therefore, the region is projected to have moderate growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to have promising growth in the silver cyanide market.

Silver Cyanide Market: Market Participants

