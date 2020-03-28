Global Trimer Acid Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2018 – 2028

Trimer Acid: Market Introduction

Trimer acid is a derivative of fatty acids and falls under the category of carboxylic acids. Trimer acid has three reactive sides or functional groups in its molecular structure. Owing to its multi-functionality nature, trimer acid and its derivatives have emerged as the key raw material used in the synthesis of specialty polymers. In the commercial market-place, trimer acid is available as a viscous liquid and possess non –toxic nature. The synthesis of trimer acid is done by the trimerizing of unsaturated fatty acid which is extracted from canola oil, tullow, oleic acid, cottonseed, and rapseed among others. Owing to its high boiling point characteristics, trimer acid is a preferred ingredient for the production of hot melt adhesives and polyamide resins. Trimer acid based polyamide resins showcase numerous beneficial properties and are classified into reactive and non-reactive in nature. Reactive trimer-acid base polyamide resins are further used in the formulation of epoxy resins which then further processed to form adhesives & sealants and surface coatings. Whereas, non-reactive trimer acid based polyamide resins are used for the processing of hot-melt adhesives and printing inks. Trimer acid-based polyamide resins, whether they are reactive or non-reactive in nature, possess physical properties such as heat resistance, film flexibility, cold resistance, oil resistance, good compatibility, and fast curing among others. With these attributes, trimer acid based polyamide resins are widely adopted in various end uses such as fabrics, shoe stretch, glues and decorative paints among others.

Trimer Acid: Market Dynamics

Developing economies of emerging nations combined with ever-increasing disposable income has helped the growing interest for new residential units, which thus is turning over as a vital force in the overall expansion of the construction industry. Construction industry is one of the major end users of adhesives and surface coating industry. Therefore, an increasing number of construction activities across the developing economies is creating demand-space for trimer acid-based polyimide resins. Trimer acid-based polyamide resins are also widely adopted in the synthesis of printing inks. Timer acid based polyamide resins show enhanced freeze-thaw attributes to the printing ink formulation. In this way, the utilization of trimer acid based polyamide resins plays a key role in enhancing the overall properties of the printing inks. Consequently, the growing demand for printing ink in flexographic print applications is expected to increase the overall market for trimer acid based polyamide resins. Certain properties of trimer acids such as Eco-friendliness, corrosion inhibition, hydrolytic stability and water repellency among others are creating substantial demand in the commercial market. However, low supply of feedstock for the synthesis of trimer acid is one of the major stumbling block in the way of the market growth.

On the basis of Type, the Trimer Acid can be segmented as:

Standard Trimer Acid

Distilled Trimer Acid

Distilled & hydrogenated Trimer Acid

On the basis of Application the Trimer Acid can be segmented as:

Reactive Polyamides Resin

Non-reactive Polyamide Resin

Corrosion Inhibitor

Viscosity Modifiers

On the basis of End Use the Trimer Acid can be segmented as:

Surface Coatings

Printing inks

Drilling Fluid

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Trimer Acid: Region Wise Trends

China is one of the major consumers & holds a significant share in terms of consumption of trimer acid and its derivatives because of rise in demand for high performance adhesives from the growing construction and automobile industries. North America is also a large consumer of trimer acid based polyamide resins, with high demand for printing ink being a key driving factor for the region. The demand for trimer acid based polyamide resins is projected to develop quickly in Europe, with increasing volume consumption of surface coatings in the automotive industry present in the region.

