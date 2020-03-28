Global Urethane Concrete Sealer Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Urethane Concrete Sealer Market: Introduction

Urethane Concrete sealers is applied on concrete to protect it from staining, corrosion and surface damage. Urethane Concrete sealers form an impermeable layer which prevents such materials from passing or block the pores in the concrete to reduce absorption of water and salts. The urethane concrete sealer is highly, abrasion and chemically resistant topical type of sealer. The Urethane concrete sealer have a longer work life as compared to an acrylic or epoxy application. Urethane concrete sealers are also available in solvent based as well as water based. The urethane concrete sealers can be applied to both the exterior and interior surfaces of the construction to impart non-yellowing, transparent and highly durable finish. The bonding capability of urethane is not too good for concrete so the urethane concrete sealers not advisable to apply on a preexisting concrete floor. For the application of urethane on a preexisting concrete surface, an epoxy based primer of is applied than the urethane concrete sealers is applied as a top coat especially. The combination of the epoxy primer and urethane top coat is commonly applied in various industry such as food and beverage industry.

Urethane Concrete Sealer Market: Dynamics

Rising investments in civic infrastructure construction based project in several economies across the globe are generating the demand for concrete Sealer. Application of concrete sealer in public, residential and commercial buildings is likely to be increase by the growing of the construction sector in developed and developing countries. Also, the growth in construction of energy-efficient buildings to make it self-sufficient is also expected to impact the market positively over the forecast period. Energy-efficient buildings are constructed in such a way that it require minimal external energy for comfort and internal lighting. The layer of epoxy and urethane concrete sealer restrict the entry of external heat to migrate inside keeping the interior cool. The construction of such buildings are increasing in order to increase energy efficiency, growing urbanization, mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, water and materials efficiency and improving the quality of the building. The construction of energy-efficient building and renovation of existing infrastructure will drive the market of urethane concrete sealer market in developed economies.

However, low awareness about the product in general and higher cost as compared to its substitute such as epoxy and acrylic may restraint to the sale of urethane concrete sealers. Also the property of urethane concrete sealer such as don’t allow for moisture vapour to move out of the concrete, limits its application hindering the sales of urethane concrete sealer market. Nevertheless, numerous players are increasingly investing in research and development focusing on improving the effectiveness.

Urethane Concrete Sealer Market: Segmentation

Based on the Sales Channel, the Urethane Concrete Sealer market can be segmented as follows: Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Based on the application, the Urethane Concrete Sealer market can be segmented as follows: Residential Construction Commercial Construction Industrial Construction



Urethane Concrete Sealer Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Urethane Concrete Sealer market is segmented into eight regions including the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the East Asia Pacific, South Asia and Oceania. During the forecast period, Western Europe is expected to be a leading market for the global urethane concrete sealer market. North America is also expected to exhibit a moderate growth for the urethane concrete sealer market, owing to increasing housing construction after the mortgage crisis in countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to robust growth in construction industry and ongoing infrastructural developments and projects in the region. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the urethane concrete sealer market.

Urethane Concrete Sealer Market: Market Participants

