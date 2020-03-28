Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Paper Processing Resins Market During 2018 – 2028

Paper Processing Resins Market: Introduction

A highly viscous or solid substance which is of plant or synthetic origin, which can be typically converted into polymers is known as resin. Paper processing resins are group of resins that are used during the manufacturing process of paper for modifying the properties of paper. Paper processing resins are the additives which are added during paper manufacturing process to enhance the properties of paper such as strength, hardness and barrier properties. Paper processing resins are solvent resistant and have good bonding properties with pulp. Paper processing resins have mechanical stability and are suitable for processing techniques such as size press, coating as well as impregnation. Process processing resins are used as binders, wet strength resins or dry strength resins. Numerous materials such as polyesters, polyamides, butadiene resins, polyacrylamide etc. are used as paper processing resins. Paper processing resins are used in different types of papers such as writing paper, printing paper, Kraft paper, decorative paper, special paper amongst others.

Paper Processing Resins Market: Dynamics

Overall growth of paper & pulp industry will be the prime factor responsible which will drive the growth of paper processing resin. Growing demand for innovative packaging solutions from various industries, owing to which there is increasing demand for packaging paper as well as duplex board for efficient packaging is fueling the demand for paper processing resins. Strong inclination towards the looks and aesthetics of buildings and houses has increased the number of interior decoration and designing activities, owing to which there up surge in the demand for decorative papers such as wallpaper. Growing demand for decorative paper will fuel the paper processing resins market. Also there is rising demand for paper napkins and sanitary paper from household and commercial application, which is driving the demand for paper processing resins. Also the slow growth in writing paper and printing paper consumption is positively impacting the paper processing resins market. However, many small scale and disorganized paper mills are shutting down due to the shift from print to digital ways of communication. Also the easy availability of digital newspaper, magazines and books has declined the paper consumption and demand. Above enlisted factors might hamper the growth of paper processing chemicals.

Paper Processing Resins Market: Segmentation

The global paper processing resins market can be segmented on the basis of its material type, application and on the basis of end use.

Global paper processing resins market is segmented on the basis of its material type:

Acrylic resins

Bio polyesters

Melamine formaldehyde

Butadiene Resin Latex

Epoxy Polyamide

Polyacrylamide

Global paper processing resins market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Dry strength resins

Wet strength resins

Binders

Global paper processing resins market is segmented on the basis of its end use:

Writing Paper

Printing Paper

Kraft Paper

Decorative Paper

Duplex boards

Paper napkins/towels

Paper wipes

Special Paper

Paper Processing Resins Market: Regional Outlook

There is predominance of key manufacturers of paper and paperboards in the regions of North America & Europe, but there is decline in consumption and demand for paper & paperboards due to the shifting trends towards e-books and digital means of communication, overall North America and Europe are estimated to be promising market for paper processing resins. In Asia Pacific region countries such as China and Japan are prominent paper producing countries also in countries such as India plastic production is experiencing steady growth, owing to the above factors Asia Pacific can be considered as prominent market for paper processing resins. Increasing penetration of decorative and sanitary paper in regions such as MEA and Latin America, is expected to make LAMEA a potential market for paper processing resins. But overall the growth of paper processing resins market is expected to be sluggish.

Paper Processing Resins Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global paper processing resins market are:

Chang Chun Group, Vertex Chem Private Limited., DIC CORPORATION, Wacker Chemie AG, Royal DSM, DowDupont Inc., Melamin kemi?na tovarna d.d. Ko?evje, Nissin Chemical co.,ltd and Sumitomo Corporation among others.