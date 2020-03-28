Key Insights of Future Prospects of Carbon Tetrabromide Market During 2018 – 2028

Carbon Tetrabromide Market: Definition and Introduction

Carbon Tetrabromide is a crystalline solid and a bromide of carbon. Carbon Tetrabromide is also known as Tetrabromomethane and both of these names are used under IUPAC nomenclature. Carbon Tetrabromide usually occurs as a colorless solid, however, it sometimes acquires a yellowish-brown tinge. Carbon Tetrabromide is a highly dense compound, with a density 3.42 times that of water. Carbon Tetrabromide is insoluble in water. However, Carbon Tetrabromide is soluble in other solvents such as chloroform, ethanol and ethyl ether. Carbon Tetrabromide has a molecular weight of 331.627 g/mol and its molecular formula is CBr 4 . Carbon Tetrabromide is toxic to the human body if ingested and causes irritation & corrosion if it comes in contact with the skin. Oral ingestion of Carbon Tetrabromide can cause dizziness and other symptoms typically associated with narcotic substances. Carbon Tetrabromide is a non-combustible substance in itself. On heating, Carbon Tetrabromide decomposes and emits corrosive and toxic fumes. Carbon Tetrabromide is highly reactive to alkali metals and can create potential explosive hazards. Carbon Tetrabromide is produced from the bromination reaction of methane, in the presence of Bromine or hydrogen bromide. The formation of Carbon Tetrabromide is an endothermic reaction and requires a temperature of 100 °C. The relatively simple production process for carbon tetrabromide is one of the key reasons for its widespread use for various applications in industries.

Considering these aspects of the Carbon Tetrabromide, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Carbon Tetrabromide market becomes an important read.

Carbon Tetrabromide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Form, the Carbon Tetrabromide market can be segmented as,

Powder/Granules

Suspension

On the basis of Application, the Carbon Tetrabromide market can be segmented as,

Chemical Reagent

Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Additive

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Carbon Tetrabromide market can be segmented as,

Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Plastics & Rubber

Other Industrial

Carbon Tetrabromide Market: Dynamics

Carbon Tetrabromide is used for a variety of applications in different industries. Carbon Tetrabromide is used as a chemical reagent in Appel reaction, for the conversion of alcohols into alkyl bromides. Carbon tetrabromide is also used in the preliminary stages of Corey-Fuchs reaction, along with triphenylphosphine, for the conversion of aldehyde compounds into terminal alkynes. Carbon tetrabromide is also used in the production of photochemical compounds. Moreover, Carbon Tetrabromide finds application as an acceptor of electrons in organic synthesis reactions. In industrial applications, Carbon Tetrabromide is used as a solvent for greases, waxes and other industrial oils. Owing to the non-flammable and non-combustible nature of carbon tetrabromide, it is used as an ingredient in the production of fire resistant chemicals. Carbon tetrabromide is used as a vulcanizing agent in the rubber industry and a blowing agent in the plastics industry. Carbon tetrabromide also finds use a chemical intermediate in the production of agrochemicals. Thus demand from applications in the chemical, industrial and agrochemicals sector is projected to drive the market for carbon tetrabromide in the near future.

Carbon Tetrabromide Market: Regional Outlook

The Carbon Tetrabromide market is projected to witness steady growth in the next few years in view of demand from key end users such as rubber & plastics, chemicals and agrochemicals. Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant market for Carbon Tetrabromide consumption, with increasing demand for various products that use Carbon Tetrabromide as a reagent, additive or solvent. The large chemicals, rubber and plastics manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific is projected to stimulate demand for Carbon Tetrabromide in the region. North America and Europe are also key regional markets for Carbon Tetrabromide, with a well-developed chemicals, plastics and agrochemicals industry. China, Germany, U.S., Japan and India are some of the key country level markets for Carbon Tetrabromide.

Carbon Tetrabromide Market: Market Participants

