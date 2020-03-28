Kubernetes Solutions Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

The Latest Research Report “Kubernetes Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Kubernetes solutions are the open-source container-orchestration system that offers automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Kubernetes delivers a clustered environment to manage containerized applications. These solutions can be used with Docker and Rocket containers for orchestration, service discovery, and load balancing. Kubernetes are widely gaining popularity and are expected to gain a remarkable position in the orchestration platforms for distributed systems.

Kubernetes was first introduced by Google and is now deployed by multiple companies. Google then collaborated with Linux Foundation to create Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and deployed kubernetes solution in the container technology. Google found it necessary to create an orchestration and scheduling software to handle isolation, load balancing, and placement; thus, kubernetes proves to be the ultimate solution for overcoming these challenges. Tremendous growth of kubernetes community in the forecast years is projected due to the various advantages of kubernetes solutions.

Key drivers of the kubernetes solutions market are the rapid growth of container orchestration, increase in investment by vendors, increasing focus on hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, and increase in adoption of kubernetes by major players offering cloud computing. The rise of containers has reshaped people’s approach toward developing, deploying, and maintaining software. As higher volumes of containers continue to expand and are deployed at a larger scale, companies are choosing to manage their applications with Kubernetes. It is anticipated that kubernetes offers opportunities to many cloud native companies; thus, companies are engaged in investing in open source platforms to have a natural extension of the growth and development of projects based on cloud orchestration. Kubernetes have grown and developed as an economic driving force within a limited time span compared to other emerging technologies, and also created a huge impact on companies of all sizes to build products and services to meet an ever-growing set of needs in a virtuous cycle of investment, innovation, and economic activity. According to the Linux Foundation, kubernetes technology is highly preferred by vendors and is contributing 84% share in Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects. Companies face challenges while deploying kubernetes in terms of security, storage, and networking. In future, the kubernetes solutions market will offer opportunities to companies to improve the kubernetes technology.

The kubernetes solutions market is segmented on the basis of deployment, solution, services, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on deployment, the kubernetes solutions market is segmented as on premise and cloud based deployment. By solution, the kubernetes solutions market is classified as platform as a service, containers as a service, and container platform offerings. In terms of services, the kubernetes solutions market is classified as professional and managed services. Furthermore, by enterprise size, it is classified as large enterprise and small and medium enterprises. Kubernetes solution serves industries such as banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecom and IT, internet and others. Based on region, the kubernetes solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America accounted for the largest share of the kubernetes solutions market, followed by Europe. Both these regions are expected to retain their positions in the next five years due to high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology.

Major vendors of the kubernetes solutions market are Amazon Web Services, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Apprenda Inc., UnitedHealth Group, IBM Bluemix, Cisco Systems, Inc., Target, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, CenturyLink, Inc. Kismatic, Inc., Heptio, Core OS, Datera, and NavOps are the startup companies that are contributing to the growth of the kubernetes market.

