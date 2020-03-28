Lightning Rod Market By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2019-26 : Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Lightning Rod Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A lightning rod is a metal rod mounted on a structure and intended to protect the structure from a lightning strike.

The global market for lightning rods is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from industrial end-users such as power plants, manufacturing plants, and oil and gas plants. The global Lightning Rod market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lightning Rod volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lightning Rod market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Pentair

A.N. Wallis

Alltec

East Coast Lightning Equipment

Harger Lightning & Grounding

Kingsmill

Lightning Protection International

Metal Gems

OBO Bettermann

Robbins Lightning Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Air-Termination Lightning Protection System

Meshed Conductors Lightning Protection System

Catenary wire lightning conductor

Streamer emission lightning conductor

Others Segment by Application

Towers

Space Shuttle Launch Pad

Factories

Buildings

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Lightning Rod Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lightning Rod

1.2 Lightning Rod Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lightning Rod Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Air-Termination Lightning Protection System

1.2.3 Meshed Conductors Lightning Protection System

1.2.4 Catenary wire lightning conductor

1.2.5 Streamer emission lightning conductor

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Lightning Rod Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lightning Rod Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Towers

1.3.3 Space Shuttle Launch Pad

1.3.4 Factories

1.3.5 Buildings

1.4 Global Lightning Rod Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Lightning Rod Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Lightning Rod Market Size

1.5.1 Global Lightning Rod Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Lightning Rod Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Lightning Rod Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lightning Rod Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Lightning Rod Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Lightning Rod Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Lightning Rod Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Lightning Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lightning Rod Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Lightning Rod Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Lightning Rod Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Lightning Rod Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Lightning Rod Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Lightning Rod Production

3.4.1 North America Lightning Rod Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Lightning Rod Production

3.5.1 Europe Lightning Rod Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Lightning Rod Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Lightning Rod Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Lightning Rod Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Lightning Rod Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Lightning Rod Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Lightning Rod Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Lightning Rod Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Lightning Rod Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Lightning Rod Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Lightning Rod Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Lightning Rod Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Lightning Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Lightning Rod Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Lightning Rod Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Lightning Rod Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Lightning Rod Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Lightning Rod Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lightning Rod Business

7.1 Pentair

7.1.1 Pentair Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pentair Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 A.N. Wallis

7.2.1 A.N. Wallis Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 A.N. Wallis Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Alltec

7.3.1 Alltec Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Alltec Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 East Coast Lightning Equipment

7.4.1 East Coast Lightning Equipment Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 East Coast Lightning Equipment Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Harger Lightning & Grounding

7.5.1 Harger Lightning & Grounding Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Harger Lightning & Grounding Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kingsmill

7.6.1 Kingsmill Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kingsmill Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lightning Protection International

7.7.1 Lightning Protection International Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lightning Protection International Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Metal Gems

7.8.1 Metal Gems Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Metal Gems Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 OBO Bettermann

7.9.1 OBO Bettermann Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 OBO Bettermann Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Robbins Lightning

7.10.1 Robbins Lightning Lightning Rod Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lightning Rod Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Robbins Lightning Lightning Rod Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Lightning Rod Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lightning Rod Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lightning Rod

8.4 Lightning Rod Industrial Chain Analysis

