Machine Vision Camera Market By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2019-26 : Global QYResearch

Machine vision (MV) is the technology and methods used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis for such applications as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance, usually in industry.

In the hardware component-based market, the camera segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The global Machine Vision Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Machine Vision Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Machine Vision Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Basler

Cognex

Hermary Opto Electronics

Isra Vision

Keyence

LMI Technologies

Mvtec Software

National Instruments Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

PC Systems

Smart Camera Systems Segment by Application

Industrial Vertical

Nonindustrial Vertical



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Machine Vision Camera Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Vision Camera

1.2 Machine Vision Camera Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PC Systems

1.2.3 Smart Camera Systems

1.3 Machine Vision Camera Segment by Application

1.3.1 Machine Vision Camera Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Vertical

1.3.3 Nonindustrial Vertical

1.4 Global Machine Vision Camera Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Machine Vision Camera Market Size

1.5.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Machine Vision Camera Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Machine Vision Camera Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Machine Vision Camera Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Machine Vision Camera Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Machine Vision Camera Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Machine Vision Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Machine Vision Camera Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Machine Vision Camera Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Machine Vision Camera Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Machine Vision Camera Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Machine Vision Camera Production

3.4.1 North America Machine Vision Camera Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Machine Vision Camera Production

3.5.1 Europe Machine Vision Camera Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Machine Vision Camera Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Machine Vision Camera Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Machine Vision Camera Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Machine Vision Camera Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Machine Vision Camera Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Machine Vision Camera Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Machine Vision Camera Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Machine Vision Camera Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Machine Vision Camera Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Machine Vision Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Machine Vision Camera Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Machine Vision Camera Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Machine Vision Camera Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Machine Vision Camera Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Machine Vision Camera Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Machine Vision Camera Business

7.1 Basler

7.1.1 Basler Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Basler Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cognex

7.2.1 Cognex Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cognex Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hermary Opto Electronics

7.3.1 Hermary Opto Electronics Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hermary Opto Electronics Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Isra Vision

7.4.1 Isra Vision Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Isra Vision Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Keyence

7.5.1 Keyence Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Keyence Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 LMI Technologies

7.6.1 LMI Technologies Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 LMI Technologies Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mvtec Software

7.7.1 Mvtec Software Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mvtec Software Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 National Instruments

7.8.1 National Instruments Machine Vision Camera Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Machine Vision Camera Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 National Instruments Machine Vision Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Machine Vision Camera Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Machine Vision Camera Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Machine Vision Camera

8.4 Machine Vision Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

