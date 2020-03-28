Magnesium Gluconate Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights | 2016 – 2024

Magnesium sulfate is the magnesium salt of gluconic acid. Magnesium gluconate is an organic compound having chemical formula C12H22MgO14. Magnesium gluconate is a tasteless, odorless and non-flammable white solid. Magnesium is an important mineral which plays essential roles for many systems in human body, particularly in muscle, nervous system, and cellular function. Magnesium gluconate is a suitable alternative which would be used as supplement to maintain the level of magnesium in human body. Persons having low magnesium blood levels can show symptoms such as seizures, irregular heartbeat and muscle weakness. Therefore in pharmaceutical industry physician prescribes magnesium gluconate as supplements for persons suffering from magnesium deficiency. The growing demand from pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the global magnesium gluconate market in the years to come.

Major application of magnesium gluconate is in pharmaceutical industry due to its medicinal uses for individuals suffering from magnesium deficiency. Magnesium gluconate is offered in form of tablet and liquid. Magnesium gluconate uses varies from individuals to individuals therefore, magnesium gluconate should be used by individuals after consulting with doctor as the doses of uses will depend on various factors like allergic to anything and having kidney diseases. Owing to this benefit, magnesium gluconate is growingly used in end-user industry like pharmaceutical across the globe. In Ukraine, magnesium gluconate along with potassium gluconate is used to treat heart disease in the drug Rhythmocor. Therefore the advancement of technology can provide other major breakthrough for uses of magnesium gluconate in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for magnesium gluconate in the next six years. The main reason for this is the growing demand for magnesium gluconate market from developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, the countries in the geographies such as Africa, South America and the Middle East are showing rapid economic and industrial growth since the last few years. Furthermore, the U.S. and European nations are gradually recovering from the economic depression. All such factors are eventually creating a positive prospect for the global industrial scenario. Considering this prospect, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are anticipated to record an incredible growth in the coming years.

There is a tremendous market potential for magnesium gluconate industry, especially in pharmaceutical industry in the countries such as China, India and Brazil. Rising population of the developing countries coupled with the increasing disposable income and growing purchase parity of the consumers is driving the pharmaceutical market in these countries. Due to this, the demand for magnesium gluconate in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to grow at an outstanding rate in the next few years. The key companies operating in the magnesium gluconate market are largely focusing on these growing economies for tapping their enormous market potential. The major players in the magnesium gluconate market are installing robust manufacturing facilities in these developing countries to fulfill the rapidly rising local demand. Therefore, the global magnesium gluconate market is expected to experience a significant growth in the future.

Some of the major companies operating in the global magnesium gluconate market are Xi’an Miracle Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hongkong Yuancheng Saichuang Technology Co., Ltd., Ferguson (Wuhan) Biotechnologies Ltd., Henan Xingfa Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Penglai Marine Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Taizhou Yojoy Chemical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd., and Generichem Corporation.