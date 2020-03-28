Mesh Bags Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2028

Mesh bags are basically retail bags that are woven or knitted using plastic or fabric. They are commonly used for carrying fruits and vegetables. Mesh bags offer high breathability and product visibility along with custom labels. The mesh of these bags can be shaped according to the consumer needs; the mesh types available include hexagonal, diamond, oval, rectangular and square. Mesh bags made from cotton and other fabrics are considered sustainable as compared to the plastic ones as they can be reused.

The key advantage of mesh bags is that the fresh produce stored in the bags stays fresh for longer periods of time. The mesh provides breathability to the content through air circulation and keeps the food fresh. Cotton mesh bags are highly preferred over plastic for grocery shopping as they are washable. Different kinds of mesh bags made from HDPE (High density polyethylene) are also used for breeding oysters. Mesh bags are produced using techniques, such as knitting and extrusion and are commonly available at grocery stores and hypermarkets. These bags allow consumers to fill particular quantities of vegetables and fruits, post which the bags are sealed with the price tags. Grocery stores offer various sizes of mesh bags, the larger ones being able to accommodate up to a large watermelon.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8879

Global Mesh Bags Market: Dynamics

Product visibility and breathability are the two key factors driving the growth of the global mesh bags market. Mesh bags are also used as laundry bags in households as they enable the easy prepacking and display of products. They are available with or without custom printed labels. Some manufacturers such as Fulton Companies offer bulk size mesh bags that can carry weight up to 2000 lb-3000 lb. Leno mesh bags are usually used for the packaging of onions, nuts, shellfish, citrus fruits or firewood. They are ideal for these purposes as they are solid, form-stable and breathable.

The requirement of leno mesh bags for firewood across cold countries such as the U.S., Canada and Russia fuels the growth of the global mesh bags market. Leno mesh bags are well suited for transportation and can be packed with automatic filling equipment. With proper ventilation, these bags ensure that their contents, such as vegetables and fruits, remain fresh for longer periods of time. The net structure of mesh bags allows consumers to visually inspect the quality of the contents without actually having to open the bags.

The demand for mesh bags has been increasing proportionally with the demand for fresh food. The increased use of mesh bags in storing shrimp and shellfish presents opportunities for the growth of the mesh bags market in the seafood segment. Grocery stores and hypermarkets are adopting the use of mesh bags as they allow a degree of control over photosynthesis and respiration in fruits and vegetables.

Global Mesh Bags Market: Segmentation

The global mesh bags market has been segmented on the basis of material into:

Plastic High Density Polyethylene Polypropylene

Cotton

Jute

The global mesh bags market has been segmented on the basis of product type into:

Raschel Bags

Leno Bags

Half-n-half bags

Tube style mesh bags

The global mesh bags market has been segmented on the basis of mesh type into:

Small

Middle

Large

The global mesh bags market has been segmented on the basis of capacity (Lb) into:

< 50 lb

50-500 lb

500-1000 lb

1000 lb & above

The global mesh bags market has been segmented on the basis of end-use into:

Fruits

Vegetables

Other groceries

Global Mesh Bags Market: Regional Outlook

The U.S. is expected to account for a relatively high share in the global mesh bags market, due to the increasing demand for storage solutions for fresh produce in the country. Developing countries such as India and China are also likely to exhibit positive growth in the global mesh bags market during the forecast period.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8879

Global Mesh Bags Market: Key Manufacturers