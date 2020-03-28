Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market is Expected to Reach $36,729 Million by 2022

Organic milk refers the milk products obtained from livestock raised through organic farming methods. Organic food and drinks contain rich natural antioxidants compared to conventional foods and provide many health benefits, helping to prevent coronary heart disease, stroke and fights cancer.The organic dairy food and drinks market is driven by factors such asrisein health concerns among individuals, technological advancements, and government initiatives to promote organic farming. In addition, organic products are preferred to chemically blended nonorganic products due to their superior nutritional values, taste, and freshness. However, the production process of organic dairy products results in the emission of methane gas (a greenhouse gas), which hampers the market growth. Several companies have launched new variants, such as flavored milk; organic spoonable yogurt with granola; yogurt; sour creams; buttermilk; cottage cheese; and fruit toppings, to increase their customer base. The government of various countries havepromoted organic farming by providing low-interest rates, loan facilities, and financial incentives to farmers.

The organic milk segment dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for more than half of the total share by volume, and is projected to grow at CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period due to factors such as increase in health awareness and numerous nutritional benefits associated with the use of these products.

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $14,517 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $36,729 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 14.25% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, the organic milk segment dominated the organic dairy food and drinks market, contributing more than half of the total share by volume.

Robotic milking system is an innovative solution that enabled higher milking frequency as compared to conventional parlor systems.

The organic dairy food and drinks markets in the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions jointly contributed more than two-fifths share of the global market due to increase in disposable income and rise in health awareness among individuals.

The key players profiled in the report include the Kroger Company, Safeway, Inc., Ben & Jerrys Homemade Holdings, Inc., Organic Valley, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Purity Foods, Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., and Publix Super Markets, Inc.

