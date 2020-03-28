Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Due to a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment product categories and a customized business model generally adopted by enterprises, there is no one or a few pharmaceutical equipment companies capable of controlling the entire market, the industry concentration is low.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Pharmaceutical Equipment includes API Equipment, Preparation Machinery, Medicinal Crushing Machine, Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Water Equipment, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Drug Testing Equipment and Other, and the proportion of Preparation Machinery in 2016 is about 28%.

Europe region is the largest Consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Equipment, enjoying consumptions market share nearly 26% in 2016. China has related higher growth rate.

The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 47000 million US$ in 2024, from 34300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Bosch

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Shinwa

ACG

Tofflon

Bausch+Stroebel

GEA

Truking

Chinasun

Bohle

Sejong Pharmatech

SK Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

API Equipment

Preparation Machinery

Medicinal Crushing Machine

Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

Drug Testing Equipment

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Company

Other

