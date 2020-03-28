WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Pipe in Europe Industry 2019 Top Manufacturers Analysis, Production Cost, Raw Materials Supply and Forecasts Upto 2023”.

Pipe in Europe Industry 2019

Description:-

Europe Pipe market is influenced by various factors. Government supportive policies for construction infrastructure, increasing demand for flexible pipes, government support policies for energy infrastructure, and increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment application are expected to have a positive impact on the Europe Pipe market. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, disposable of PVC pipes causing global warming.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3740388-europe-pipe-market-research-report-information-type-symptomatic

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The Europe Pipe market is expected to grow at 5.18% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The Europe Pipe has been segmented based on material, and end-user. Of all the material, steel accounted for the largest market share of 36.30% in 2016, with a market value of USD 20,163.8 million, which is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. Based on end-user, water & wastewater segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.96% in 2016, with a market value of USD 21,083.2 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.80%.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3740388-europe-pipe-market-research-report-information-type-symptomatic

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Government supportive policies for construction infrastructure

4.2.2 Increasing demand for flexible pipes

4.2.3 Government support policies for energy infrastructure

4.2.4 Increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment application

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

4.3.2 Disposable of PVC pipes causing global warming

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing investment in oil & gas pipelines

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Product Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distributors

5.1.4 End-users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Europe Pipe Market, By Material

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Plastic

6.1.2 Steel

6.1.3 Aluminum

6.1.4 Concrete

6.1.5 Copper

7 Europe Pipe Market, By End-user

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Oil & gas

7.1.2 Chemicals

7.1.3 Automotive

7.1.4 Pharmaceutical

7.1.5 Food processing

7.1.6 Water & wastewater

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3740388

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)