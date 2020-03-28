REFRACTORIES MATERIALS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Refractories Materials Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Refractories Materials Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cement and glass are the fastest-growing end-use industries of refractories. Planned infrastructure projects in India and Indonesia indicate a positive development regarding the demand for cement. Furthermore, in the North American region, the U.S. is expected to witness economic upturn, encouraging major cement producers to utilize their production capacities. The growth in the cement industry is expected to boost the demand for refractories during the forecast period.

Further, growing construction industry is also driving the demand for refractories for glass manufacturing. Alumina-zirconia-silica (AZS) fused-cast refractories began to increase in popularity in glass furnace applications in the glass contact and superstructure sector. Silica crown is another refractory product used in glass furnaces. New refractories are being developed that show better resistance to aggressive environment in glass tank and have increased lifetime while providing improved insulation.

Global Refractories Materials market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Refractories Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Refractories Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Refractories Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Refractories Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Refractories Materials in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

RHI (Austria)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Vesuvius (U.K.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Shinagawa Refractories (Japan)

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Coorstek Incorporated (U.S.)

Magnesita Refratarios (Brazil)

Krosaki Harima (Japan)

HarbisonWalker International (U.S.)

Refractories Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Acidic

Neutral

Basic

Refractories Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, and Automotive)

Refractories Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Refractories Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Refractories Materials Manufacturers

Refractories Materials Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Refractories Materials Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

