Telecom Testing Equipment Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026

Telecom service providers are transforming their legacy networks into advanced multimedia service networks. Deployment of advanced network elements offers a wide range of value added services and configurations, due to this advanced and complex network elements, testing equipment are required for service-oriented network in terms of service quality, interoperability, and end-user experience. The telecom industry widely uses testing equipment for automated/load testing, conformance testing, remote accessibility, fault testing & analysis, customized testing, and centralized web-based control & analysis. Further, in the telecom industry, significant investment of capital is required for infrastructure development. Telecom testing equipment accounts for a considerable share of the invested capital.

Requirement for testing equipment is growing due to growing bandwidth demand and introduction of next generation cellular & wireless technologies. Further, increasing R&D spending in the telecom sector along with growth in the mobile phone market is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, regulatory compliance, government support, and constant technology developments are expected to boost the telecom testing equipment market during the forecast period. The telecom industry has witnessed unprecedented growth from the past few years due to continuous deployment of next-generation technologies, increasing subscriber base, and unprecedented data traffic. A major driving factor for the growth of the telecom testing equipment market is the introduction of new telecom technologies and standards within the telecom industry. The latest trend driving the telecom testing equipment market is the ongoing special testing of LTE advanced technology and bandwidth measurements.

The telecom testing equipment market is also driven by the impact of 4G, Wi-Fi, and fiber roll-outs along with 5G technology. Introduction of 5G technology is expected to have a major impact on telecom and wireless companies. 5G technology is predicted to meet increasing demand for higher data rates & capacity. It would also enable next-generation IoT and M2M applications which includes autonomous vehicles and virtual or augmented reality. Further, telecom service providers around the globe are focused on Wi-Fi offload strategies to ensure that the quality of Wi-Fi networks becomes carrier-grade. In the telecom industry, demand for VOLTE and LTE testing equipment is expected to grow in the coming years due to re-establishment of LTE technology. This has created multiple opportunities for small &medium telecom testing equipment vendors in the market. Rising IT investments are also expected to offer lucrative opportunities for telecom testing equipment vendors across the world, especially in North America. Further, development in automotive, and IT and communications sectors in the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The global telecom testing equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product, service, and end-user. The market can be further segmented based on geographic regions. Based on product, the telecom testing equipment market can be categorized into general purpose test equipment (GPTE) and mechanical test equipment (MTE). In terms of service, the market can be segmented into product support services, professional services, and managed services. Further, the end-user segment is divided into network equipment manufacturers (NEMS), mobile device manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers.

Based on geographic regions, the global telecom testing equipment market can be segregated into North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). These geographic regions are further analyzed at country level, wherein top countries across NA include the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in APAC is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market analysis across top countries of MEA and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Major companies operating in the global telecom testing equipment market includes Anritsu Corporation, EXFO, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Tecra Tools, Inc., Tessco, Mortek, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Spirent Communications, and Agilent Technologies.

