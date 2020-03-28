Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2025

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Snapshot

Various studies conducted recently contend that rehabilitation treatments and therapeutic devices offered at home settings are equally effective as compared to hospitals for a number of surgeries. This has especially evident in case of total knee replacement surgeries and hence the substantial demand for therapeutic homecare devices for restoring mobility. Walking aids form one of the crucial assisted technologies that help in restoring strength and improving the functional capacity of patients’ limbs. Clinicians in advanced nations such as in Europe and North America are focused to reduce the in-hospital convalescence and shorten the duration of hospital stays. The choice of specific assistive therapeutic homecare devices to support rehabilitation should be guided by the recommendation of concerned surgeons or physiotherapists or rehabilitation physician.

The functions of therapeutic devices in reducing the vulnerability in elderly patients have been especially acknowledged. Technological advancements have made these devices more user-friendly and convenient. User-technology integration is one such recent advancements gaining traction with medical device manufacturers. Ergonomic deigns further help in improving the gait performance. In addition, therapeutic homecare devices have been especially instrumental in reducing post-operative pain and make patients more independent, thereby accelerating recovery. A continuous passive motion (CPM) therapy may accompany other therapeutic devices and physiotherapy exercises, but they are limited in their functionality. CPM devices may not alleviate pain or enhance mobility but improves the patient’s capability to bend the knee slightly. Further studies assessing the efficacy and role of therapeutic homecare devices for the rehabilitation in patients who have undergone other surgeries are likely to be conducted in the coming years.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Inclusive Insight

Therapeutic homecare devices are defined as the devices or equipment that a patient uses post-surgery. Therapeutic homecare devices are designed for the purpose of helping people to recover from any ailment in an easy and effective manner. Generally, these devices are prescribed to patients after any major orthopedic surgery such as hip or knee replacement, cardiac surgeries or in surgeries after which the patient faces difficulty in performing daily activities. Based on devices, therapeutic homecare devices market has been segmented into custom-made beds, walking aids, bath safety, and wheelchairs.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Trends and Prospects

The therapeutic homecare devices market promises profitable business opportunities during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for home healthcare, rising technological advancements, and abundance of cost-effective alternatives as compared to hospital modalities. Factors such as growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with orthopedic disorders are further augmenting in the therapeutic homecare devices market growth. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, most of the patients who undergo knee replacement belong to the age group from 50 to 80 years. Furthermore, the number of hospital discharges with knee replacement among people of 65 years of age and above has been observed to be continuously increasing every year. Around 90 people in every 10,000 were reported to have undergone a knee replacement surgery in the U.S. in 2009 as against 58 people per 10,000 in 1997. Growing number of orthopedic surgeries has further accelerated the adoption of therapeutic homecare devices among patients who have undergone orthopedic surgeries, hence driving the market.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America dominates the global therapeutic homecare devices market trailed by Europe. Favorable reimbursement policies, growing number of small scale home healthcare services providers, high prevalence of orthopedic and cardiovascular diseases, and rising investments by the government bodies towards home healthcare market are the prime dynamics stimulating the growth of therapeutic homecare devices in these two regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the one of the most opportunistic market for therapeutic homecare devices vendors. The introduction of new technologies, continuous product launch by market players and growing awareness about home healthcare among patients and doctors are some of the factors that are expected to bolster the growth of the market in the region.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Vendor Landscape

The key market players of therapeutic homecare devices market are Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Ottobock Healthcare GmbH, National Pain Care, Sunrise Medical, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Levo AG, and Merits Health Product Co. Ltd.

